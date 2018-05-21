Spring football has arrived for Oklahoma high schools, which means it’s time for Scoop to start hitting the road to see the best of the best in OKPreps. These aren’t the only schools being visited, and these aren’t the only recruits being viewed, but it’s a taste of some of the top names to be on the watch for during this week. Monday

As much as OU is hitting the 2019 class out of the park, the Sooners do not have a running back commitment. It has been a few months now since OU offered Major, and the Sooners continue to put in quality work. No doubt the spring game appearance by Adrian Peterson resonated a bit, but now it’s up to OU to really start locking down his pledge. Major has OU in his top seven, but that’s not the goal for OU with in-state targets.

The in-state 2019 class is proving to be deeper than originally thought, but it’s not proving to be very OU friendly. The Sooners aren’t looking at many, but that could change with Ford. At all-star camps, Ford has been performing as a defensive lineman. If he stays that course, he won’t sniff an OU offer. As a 3-4 outside linebacker, however, quickly things change. Ford’s first step alone puts him in the conversation as someone OU must monitor for a linebacker spot.

Maybe? Sometimes you just have to throw a name out there and see what happens. Walker really turned some heads last summer, but an injury-plagued sophomore season didn’t allow him to become the household name it appeared he would be. Walker has nice size, but as OU continues to look for pure defensive ends, it’s hard to know a couple things. What position Walker will play? What position Walker is going to want to play?

OU already has two dynamite running back commits for the 2020 class in Aledo (Texas) High’s Jase McClellan and Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High’s Jaylan Knighton, but you know running backs coach Jay Boulware can’t just stop putting in the work. The goal is to keep McClellan and Knighton, but you never know. If anything should happen, Richardson will be one to watch. He had a huge sophomore season until an injury cut it short. Back at 100 percent, these next few weeks could be key.

Tuesday

The offers keep coming, and the questions keep coming. Will OU really not pursue Nance? The Notre Dame offer certainly turned some heads last week. The plan, as of now, is for Nance to camp at OU in two weeks and put forth his best effort as to why the Sooners should take a fourth receiver. He’s not the under the radar, unknown kid he was last spring, and we’ll see if the recent accomplishments give him even more confidence.

It’s not as simplistic to say you just trust a Mayberry, but the last name has proven to be a winner time and time again. Duece Mayberry had a phenomenal start to his sophomore season before a shoulder injury slowed him down. He got on the offer board during the spring and showed glimpses during all-star events as to why he’ll be a name to watch. As he evolves, the question that should be answered is where he’ll play in the secondary.

Wednesday

Will this be the Theo Wease of the 2020 class? Maybe a bit arrogant to say for OU fans, but the belief has been the Sooners didn’t fall out of favor with Raym as much as Raym wanted to continue his recruitment and see other schools before making the final call. Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh has done everything right here. Schools like Notre Dame, Arkansas and Oklahoma State, among others, will keep coming so it’s crucial for the Sooners to keep putting in the work.

Slusher continues to be a name that is gaining steam across the region at all places, except for OU. Offers from Oklahoma State, Texas and LSU show that Slusher is a name to watch and maybe this three-week period will allow defensive backs coach Kerry Cooks the opportunity to determine whether Slusher fits into OU’s future plans. Like most young defensive backs, it’s too early to call him a safety or a cornerback, but what he has done is produce when given opportunities.

Hill is as about nonchalant about this process as any elite recruit in recent memory. When he performs, he excels. When he visits, he makes waves. Hill was unable to attend OU’s spring game because of the ACT, but Cooks was at Booker T’s initial practice last week to show once again how huge of a priority Hill is for the Sooners. Hill dominated in all-star situations, but this week will be a good chance to see Hill with pads on once again and how different of a player he is since the end of his junior season.

Raym feels like the No. 1 prospect in the state for the 2020 class, but Hester keeps making his move as he continues to grow. Offers from OU and Ohio State have definitely put Hester on the national map, and his size has made him one to watch. He had a breakout performance in helping the Hornets win the state championship last season and his confidence continues to grow. The Sooners appear to be leading the charge here, but Hester said he’ll be handling this at his own pace.

And one more