News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-29 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

SCOOPHD: Collins Dominates

Josh McCuistion • SoonerScoop
@jlmccuistion
Editor

DEL VALLE, Texas - Oklahoma's class of 2020 may be nearing it's completed number but there is no question that more talent is still being pursued along the defensive line. The group, that the Soone...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}