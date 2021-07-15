ScoopHD: Lincoln Riley's 'Best Of' from Big 12 Media Days
ARLINGTON, Tx. - Lincoln Riley had a 30-minute breakout session with the media during Tuesday's first day of the Big 12 Media Days. Here are the highlights of what he had to say along with a timeli...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news