Oklahoma now knows its path at the Women's College World Series. The No. 2-seeded Sooners officially begin their quest for a fourth consecutive national championship against No. 10-seeded Duke at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at Devon Park. If they win, they'll advance to play the winner of No. 14 Alabama and No. 6 UCLA at 2 p.m. Saturday. This year marks the eighth straight WCWS appearance for the Sooners, and the first ever appearance for the Blue Devils. The Sooners (54-6) previously played against the Blue Devils (52-7) back on Feb. 8 during opening weekend at the Puerto Vallarta Classic, winning that game 3-0. Here's a scouting report and overview of the Blue Devils as the Sooners prepare for their first-round matchup:

Broadcast info

When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday Where: Devon Park, Oklahoma City TV: ESPN Radio: 107.7 FM

Duke's Path to the WCWS

ACC Tournament Boston College, W 2-0 (10 innings) Clemson, W 4-3 (10 innings) Florida State, W 6-3 Regional Tournament Morgan State, W 6-1 South Carolina, 8-0 (6 innings) South Carolina, W 10-1 Super Regional (in Columbia, Missouri) Missouri, W 6-3 Missouri, L 1-3 Missouri, W 4-3 (9 innings)

Previous matchup

Sooners 3, Duke 0 — Both teams were scoreless through the first two innings before Tiare Jennings blasted a solo home run to open the third. Alynah Torres and Kasidi Pickering followed that up with RBI singles to give the Sooners three runs in the frame. Kelly Maxwell got the start in the circle and held the Blue Devils to just one hit through five innings. However, Duke attempted a late rally in the seventh inning after loading the bases with only one out. But Karlie Keeney struck out the next batter and forced a ground out to escape the jam and secure the win.

Offense

Runs per game: 6.7 (eighth nationally) Batting average: .326 (12th nationally) On-base percentage: .404 (14th nationally) Walks: 176 (62nd nationally) Home runs: 65 (21st nationally) OPS: .920 (16th nationally)

Defense

Earned Run Average: 1.55 (third nationally) Strike outs: 426 (second nationally) Opponent Batting average: .183 (fourth nationally) Runs allowed per game: 1.83 (fourth nationally)

Takeaways