Scouting report: Sooners open WCWS slate with Duke
Oklahoma now knows its path at the Women's College World Series.
The No. 2-seeded Sooners officially begin their quest for a fourth consecutive national championship against No. 10-seeded Duke at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at Devon Park. If they win, they'll advance to play the winner of No. 14 Alabama and No. 6 UCLA at 2 p.m. Saturday.
This year marks the eighth straight WCWS appearance for the Sooners, and the first ever appearance for the Blue Devils.
The Sooners (54-6) previously played against the Blue Devils (52-7) back on Feb. 8 during opening weekend at the Puerto Vallarta Classic, winning that game 3-0.
Here's a scouting report and overview of the Blue Devils as the Sooners prepare for their first-round matchup:
Broadcast info
When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Devon Park, Oklahoma City
TV: ESPN
Radio: 107.7 FM
Duke's Path to the WCWS
ACC Tournament
Boston College, W 2-0 (10 innings)
Clemson, W 4-3 (10 innings)
Florida State, W 6-3
Regional Tournament
Morgan State, W 6-1
South Carolina, 8-0 (6 innings)
South Carolina, W 10-1
Super Regional (in Columbia, Missouri)
Missouri, W 6-3
Missouri, L 1-3
Missouri, W 4-3 (9 innings)
Previous matchup
Sooners 3, Duke 0
— Both teams were scoreless through the first two innings before Tiare Jennings blasted a solo home run to open the third. Alynah Torres and Kasidi Pickering followed that up with RBI singles to give the Sooners three runs in the frame. Kelly Maxwell got the start in the circle and held the Blue Devils to just one hit through five innings.
However, Duke attempted a late rally in the seventh inning after loading the bases with only one out. But Karlie Keeney struck out the next batter and forced a ground out to escape the jam and secure the win.
Offense
Runs per game: 6.7 (eighth nationally)
Batting average: .326 (12th nationally)
On-base percentage: .404 (14th nationally)
Walks: 176 (62nd nationally)
Home runs: 65 (21st nationally)
OPS: .920 (16th nationally)
Defense
Earned Run Average: 1.55 (third nationally)
Strike outs: 426 (second nationally)
Opponent Batting average: .183 (fourth nationally)
Runs allowed per game: 1.83 (fourth nationally)
Takeaways
Duke presents tough challenge top-to-bottom
The biggest strength of the Blue Devils is their pitching and defense.
The Blue Devils boasts two high-caliber pitchers in Jala Wright and Cassidy Curd. Wright has been the ace, leading the team in innings pitched (153.1) with an ERA of 1.28 while allowing just 97 hits, 28 earned runs and striking out 187 batters. But Curd isn't far behind — she has an ERA of 1.29 while allowing just 60 hits and striking out 156 batters in 119.1 innings. Wright has an opposing batting average of .176 and Curd's is 1.47.
The Sooners did have some success against that duo back in February, totaling five hits in 3.2 combined innings. But that was months ago, and both Wright and Curd have proven to be two of the best pitchers in softball.
The defense has been incredibly consistent all season. The Blue Devils have allowed more than three runs in just eight of their 59 games this season. That has carried through in the postseason, allowing just 17 runs in nine games.
The Sooners' offense has been very good in the postseason, averaging 7.6 runs per game. But they haven't faced a pitching staff like this yet, and it could be one of the toughest tests they face all year.
DON'T SLEEP ON DUKE'S OFFENSE
While the pitching staff has been great, the offense has done its part, too. In fact, the Blue Devils are one of only three teams (Oklahoma, Texas) in the country to rank inside the top three nationally in scoring offense and ERA.
The Blue Devils are led by Claire Davidson, whose .439 batting average ranks 10th nationally. She also ranks seventh in slugging percentage (.884) while leading the team in home runs (18), RBIs (67), walks (32) and on-base percentage (.536).
But she's not the only threat. The Blue Devils have three other plays with a batting average of .357 or higher, including D'Auna Jennings (.402).
It should be a good matchup on Thursday.
