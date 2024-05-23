Senior class shines as Sooners run rule FSU to open Super Regionals
NORMAN — In Thursday's opening game of the Super Regionals against No. 15-seeded Florida State, the stage was set for Oklahoma's decorated senior class to make a huge impact in their final home weekend of the season.
The seniors answered the call, and they answered it early.
In the first inning, Tiare Jennings set the tone with a solo home run to give the Sooners a 1-0 lead. Then, Alynah Torres hit a double that scored fellow senior Rylie Boone that added a run heading into the third inning.
The Seminoles responded with two runs in the top of the third to tie the game, but Alyssa Brito made sure that momentum didn't last long. As the leadoff hitter in the bottom of the frame, Brito sent a solo home run to left field that gave the Sooners back the lead.
But the fourth inning is what really proved to be the difference. After Ella Parker singled, Brito blasted her second home run of the game to push the lead to three runs. Kasidi Pickering followed with a single, then senior Kinzie Hansen bombed her own two-run home run to push the game into run-rule territory.
The Sooners got four home runs — all from seniors —as they run-ruled Florida State 11-3 at Love's Field.
The significance of the seniors' performance wasn't lost on Brito, who finished three for three at plate with three RBIs.
"It’s the last time we get to play at Love’s Field together," Brito said, "so for me, I’m just enjoying the moments. Trying to take that into – hopefully, we can get there next week and take it day by day and pitch by pitch and being present in everybody’s at-bats. Just doing it together."
For OU coach Patty Gasso said. "It was just another example of her senior class rising to the occasion. Her senior class combined for eight of the team's 11 runs and eight of the team's 10 RBIs.
Those performances have the Sooners just one win away from the Women's College World Series.
“It's easy, I don't have to do one thing," Gasso said. "They know exactly how to do this, they lead everybody along with them. And then when the big moments are there is when they play their best. They've always have.”
Here's a few other notes from the game:
NOTES
— In the circle, it was senior Kelly Maxwell who was tasked with slowing down Florida State's high-powered offense.
It was an up-and-down game for Maxwell. She walked eight batters, which played a big role in the Seminoles scoring two runs in the third inning. With the Sooners leading 10-2 in the fifth inning, and on the verge of a run rule, Maxwell walked two consecutive batters before surrendering an RBI single that temporarily delayed the run-rule.
However, Pickering forced a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the fifth inning to seal the victory.
Maxwell still only surrendered four hits and three runs to an FSU offense that's been one of the best in the country, and she also threw 118 pitches. Even though she struggled, Gasso said the Sooners wanted to see Maxwell persevere, and she did.
"Kelly fought her rear end off for this," Gasso said. "That’s a tough-hitting team. That’s like facing our own team. They swing. One thing they’re so good at – they probably hit 40 foul balls. Their at-bats lasted forever, which ran Kelly’s total numbers over 100 going into the fifth inning. I credit them for being tough hitters. But I also credit Kelly for trying to bear down and get through it. Holding them down to three runs is a big-time victory for a pitcher.
— Jennings' first-inning home run gives her 95 for her career, tying her with OU legend Lauren Chamberlain for third-most home runs in NCAA history.
"“Gosh, I never would have thought," Jennings said. "I honestly didn't really know that was the thing. But records are meant to be broken, so it's definitely a huge honor. Just shows the power of Sooners and home run power, but it's just super cool.”
— Cydney Sanders had been in a prolonged slump, but Patty Gasso emphasized her trust in the junior first baseman on Tuesday.
Sanders paid it off in the fifth inning.
Despite going 0 for 2 to start the game, Sanders hit a single to the left-field wall that brought in Rylie Boone for the Sooners' 10th run, putting the game in run-rule territory. Sanders was narrowly tagged out on the run to second, but her hit was more than a positive sign for the Sooners.
— Parker stole another base on Thursday, giving her 16 for the season. Nobody else on the team has more than eight.
— Up next: The Sooners will play Florida State at 7 p.m. Friday (ESPN2).