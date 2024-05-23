NORMAN — In Thursday's opening game of the Super Regionals against No. 15-seeded Florida State, the stage was set for Oklahoma's decorated senior class to make a huge impact in their final home weekend of the season.

The seniors answered the call, and they answered it early.

In the first inning, Tiare Jennings set the tone with a solo home run to give the Sooners a 1-0 lead. Then, Alynah Torres hit a double that scored fellow senior Rylie Boone that added a run heading into the third inning.

The Seminoles responded with two runs in the top of the third to tie the game, but Alyssa Brito made sure that momentum didn't last long. As the leadoff hitter in the bottom of the frame, Brito sent a solo home run to left field that gave the Sooners back the lead.

But the fourth inning is what really proved to be the difference. After Ella Parker singled, Brito blasted her second home run of the game to push the lead to three runs. Kasidi Pickering followed with a single, then senior Kinzie Hansen bombed her own two-run home run to push the game into run-rule territory.

The Sooners got four home runs — all from seniors —as they run-ruled Florida State 11-3 at Love's Field.

The significance of the seniors' performance wasn't lost on Brito, who finished three for three at plate with three RBIs.

"It’s the last time we get to play at Love’s Field together," Brito said, "so for me, I’m just enjoying the moments. Trying to take that into – hopefully, we can get there next week and take it day by day and pitch by pitch and being present in everybody’s at-bats. Just doing it together."

For OU coach Patty Gasso said. "It was just another example of her senior class rising to the occasion. Her senior class combined for eight of the team's 11 runs and eight of the team's 10 RBIs.

Those performances have the Sooners just one win away from the Women's College World Series.

“It's easy, I don't have to do one thing," Gasso said. "They know exactly how to do this, they lead everybody along with them. And then when the big moments are there is when they play their best. They've always have.”

Here's a few other notes from the game: