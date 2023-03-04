Channeling the emotion might have been even tougher as Groves said Moser sent Groves a text Saturday morning.

“Just really emotional, especially at the start. Throughout the game I tried to keep that emotion and channel it the right way. I thought I did a good job of that. That was a really great way to go out. Amazing. Happy to be with this team doing that. It's really cool.”

“Lot of emotions today. I mean, this feels weird. I've doing it for so long,” Groves said. “Six years. It's been a long time compared to some other guys. It just feels so good. It just kind of felt surreal. I just love the teammates that I have, and I love the coaching staff that I've played for.

Five were honored, but Groves is the only guaranteed exit. That was the final regular season game for Groves after six years of college basketball, the final two with the Sooners.

Groves scored a season-high 23 points with 10 rebounds and was one of five seniors honored by OU before the game.

In his final home game in Norman, Groves made it count in helping the Sooners to a 74-60 victory against visiting No. 22 TCU on Saturday afternoon.

The day started with a text message. The game ended in a massive embrace. And in between all that, Oklahoma senior Tanner Groves had his best outing of the season.

The wins haven’t been there nearly as much as both would have wanted in the last two seasons, but there’s always going to be that bond with Groves being the first transfer recruit to say yes to Porter nearly 24 months ago.

“It meant a lot. He actually texted me this morning before the game and he was just grateful for me,” Groves said. “I was his first recruit to Oklahoma. I was his first pickup. He believed in me, and I believed in him. There was not a lot of guys on the roster. It's pretty cool. This means a lot.”

It was game of Groves’ will. He has a few of these in the last two seasons, where the team feeds off his energy and competitive desire.

You know you’ve done something when you’ve drawn nine fouls. Nine of TCU’s 17 fouls came against Groves. As TCU head coach Jamie Dixon succinctly summed it up, ‘Groves destroyed us today.’

And it gave Groves and Moser a chance for one more moment in Norman, a huge hug as Moser subbed Groves out for the final time.

“I wanted him to take it all in,” Moser said. “Take it all in, take the atmosphere in, enjoy it. But I also (said) no regrets. I go, ‘Combine some joy with some competitiveness.’ Sometimes he’s been so tight and he wants it so bad, I go, ‘Combine your competitiveness with some joy.’

“And I thought he did. He looked like he was having a ton of fun. I don’t think anybody played harder on the floor than Tanner Groves. He even drew, I think, nine fouls. When somebody draws nine fouls, you’re being really aggressive.”

OU jumped out to a 9-2 lead and led by as many as 24 at 36-12. The Frogs cut the margin down to 12 multiple times in the second half, and that’s when fellow senior Grant Sherfield took over, scoring 12 of his 20 points in the final minutes.

The win doesn’t change anything for OU, still the No. 10 seed in the Big 12 tournament. But it is the Sooners’ sixth Quad 1 victory.

Tip-ins

*If it wasn’t Groves, it was Sherfield. He opened the game scoring the first five points and then iced it away in the final minutes.

“Anytime you see the first one go down, he did some really good things,” Moser said. “He hit some really big shots. It was starting to get to 12 and he had that drive and layup, aggressive and got to the rim and got fouled. Hit the big three at the end of the shot clock. He, too, played really well tonight.”

*Senior Jalen Hill only had two points but grabbed 11 rebounds to go with four assists, a steal and a block. Freshman Milos Uzan had 12 points and six rebounds.

*Up next: OU will face either West Virginia or Oklahoma State in the 7 vs. 10 matchup of the Big 12 tournament Wednesday night in Kansas City.