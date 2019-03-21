James leads the team in scoring (14.4) and is second in rebounds (6.3), while Odomes has been as flexible about his role as anybody in the last two seasons.

“It means a lot. I'll never take this moment for granted,” James said. “To go to the tournament three out of four years is pretty special and I want to make this run pretty special, to end on a good note. These guys have worked so hard to prepare for this moment, and we have an opportunity to play.”

Now the group gets a chance to write their final chapter as No. 9 seed OU takes on No. 8 seed Ole Miss at 11:40 a.m. CST Friday in Columbia, S.C., in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The good (2016 Final Four), the bad (first 20-loss season in 2017) and everything in between, Christian James , Rashard Odomes and Jamuni McNeace have been staples of the OU program.

One more opportunity for Oklahoma’s three seniors who have seen just about everything there is to see in college basketball.

Scouting the Rebs

It’s not too crazy to say that OU and Ole Miss are mirror images of each other. Both started the season hot and have had some tough times in the last couple of months.

OU went through its five-game losing streak in February, while Ole Miss has lost five of its last seven heading into Friday.

The highlight for Ole Miss? Sweeping Auburn in the regular season. The Tigers ended up winning the SEC tournament championship Sunday.

“Good team. Kermit Davis does a great job,” Kruger said. “His teams are always fundamentally sound. Defensively they will mix up defenses a bit. Offensively, the three perimeter guys are their three leading scorers. Big guys are really good players too. That’s what you expect.”

This should be a perimeter battle, which should benefit the Sooners considering their own lack of size and the uncertain status of McNeace.

Leading the way for Ole Miss are guards Breein Tyree and Terence Davis. Tyree averages a team-high 18.2 points per game, while Davis averages 15.1 points and leads the team with 3.4 assists.

“As far as all three guys being their three leading scorers, it’s probably so,” said Kruger about Ole Miss having as talented guards as OU has seen all season. “All are good players. All can score off the dribble or off the 3. They are really, really good and play with a lot of confidence.”

Combo in the post

The guards are stellar for both clubs, which might cancel them out. If that’s the case, it’ll be up to Kristian Doolittle and Brady Manek to step up.

The duo learned how to play together throughout this season and have been vital for OU down the stretch as Doolittle has become the focal point of the offense.

Doolittle led the team in scoring during Big 12 season and averages 11.2 points per game and leads the team with seven rebounds. Manek averages 12 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest.

OU doesn’t have the go-to player, necessarily, as the Sooners have continued to rely on the hot hand and roll with it. However, Doolittle showed he could be that guy when he nailed a game-winner earlier this season vs. TCU.

“It gave me a lot of confidence,” Doolittle said. “It let me know I could do something like that.”

Sooners consistency

The results haven’t always been fantastic, but OU has become one of the more consistent schools in punching its tournament ticket under Kruger.

The inclusion Sunday makes it six of the last seven years, something only 12 other major conference programs can say.

“It’s good. It’s good. Like to get to the point where you go into it with more expectation, even,” Kruger said. “At the University of Oklahoma, of course, like you say, playing in the tournament is definitely the expectation. Now like Christian said, we gotta go win a game and then we’ll worry about the next one.

“We’ve got a little more pressure on ourselves to do that and represent a little bit, higher level, if you will. This group understands that. The seniors, they’ve had great stretches throughout their career. They had some stretches where we didn’t play and get the result that we wanted to. Still the opportunity to do some extra special things is there. But one thing to talk about it. We’ve got to go do it.”

OU is 6-5 in tournament games under Kruger, highlighted by the 4-1 stretch and Final Four appearance in 2016, which is OU’s last tournament victory.

Worth the wait

Nobody was more excited about reaching the tournament than graduate transfer guard Miles Reynolds. In his fifth year, on his third team, and now Reynolds will finally get a chance to play in the dance.

It was why he chose OU back in April, and it turned out to be the right call.

“It meant everything. It was the No. 1 reason why I committed to come to OU last spring,” Reynolds said. “We were working so hard towards that goal. It's kind of expected here at OU.

“But me, coming from other programs that haven't gotten the chance to make the Big Dance, it meant a lot. I put a lot of work in these past three or four years. Getting the opportunity to finish it out in the Big Dance and hopefully make a big run in it would be everything that I dreamed of and everything I've worked for.”

Reynolds isn’t alone in that sentiment as fellow grad transfer guard Aaron Calixte will also be making his initial trip into the tournament.

From 11-1 to 15-10, sure looked like those guys might not get the opportunity. But big wins down the stretch help seal the deal and gave Reynolds zero doubt heading into Sunday’s selection show.

“Nope. I never had any doubt because our coaching staff did such a good job of letting us know that even if we lose a game or we hit that rough patch at the regular season that we would overcome it,” Reynolds said. “We always did. We have four or five must-win games and we won them all. We had to win at TCU, we had to win at home against Texas, we had to win at home against West Virginia and we had to beat KU. Even though we fell at Kansas City to West Virginia, the committee knows that we're a very tough team and we deserve to be in the dance.”



