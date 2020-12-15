Setting the OU Signing Day Table
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The expectation is for the craziest early signing period yet since recruits haven’t been allowed to make official visits since March because of COVID-19.But in all actuality, this might be as bland...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news