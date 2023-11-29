Fans will likely remember Oklahoma had one selection (Ethan Downs) on the All-Big 12 preseason team.

That was not the case for the postseason team. The Sooners had four players earn first-team nods on Wednesday, the second most of any team behind Texas.

Dillon Gabriel was a unanimous selection to the All Big-12 First Team, joined by wide receiver Drake Stoops, linebacker Danny Stutsman and safety Billy Bowman. Gabriel was one of only three players to be a unanimous selection.

Defensive end Ethan Downs and center Andrew Raym were named to the All-Big 12 Second Team.

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon was named Offensive Player of the Year, while Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat was named Defensive Player of the Year. Both were also unanimous selections.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy was named Chuck Neinas Coach of the Year for the second time in three seasons.