Short-handed Sooners lose to TCU in Kansas City
Things already weren't in Oklahoma's favor before its Big 12 Tournament game against TCU even started.
OU coach Porter Moser announced on Friday that Rivaldo Soares and John Hugley would miss the game. The news became worse on Saturday morning, when starting guard Javian McCollum was ruled out after he reaggravated a shoulder injury that kept him out of last week's contest against Houston.
With the Sooners down three rotation players, the Horned Frogs predictably took advantage. They hit five 3-pointers in the opening eight minutes as they quickly built a double-digit lead. The Sooners struggled mightily to generate offense, committing 10 turnovers in the first half.
The final knockout came in the final seconds of the first half, when TCU's Micah Peavy made a 3-pointer from three-quarter court to give the Horned Frogs a 45-31 halftime lead.
The Sooners did attempt a late-game rally, and a flurry of points helped cut the TCU lead to seven with 1:05 left. But it wasn't quite enough, as they fell 77-70 that ended their quick trip to the Big 12 Tournament.
The Sooners finish their conference schedule with a 20-12 overall record and 8-11 in Big 12 play.
Here's a look at some takeaways and notes from the game:
Notes
— The Horned Frogs' offense was humming for most of the game. Emanuel Miller was the best player on the floor, finishing with 24 points (nine of 13 shooting), eight rebounds and three assists. The Sooners did force 16 turnovers, but the Horned Frogs built enough of a cushion early to hold on.
— Turnovers and free throws truly killed any chance for Oklahoma to stay competitive. The Sooners committed 18 turnovers, which led to 20 TCU points. The Horned Frogs also held a 14-2 advantage in points off turnovers in the first half. To make matters worse, the Sooners shot 16 of 26 (61.5%) from the free-throw line.
— With the Sooners so shorthanded, the coaching staff was almost forced to play Kaden Cooper. The true freshman played 12 minutes, making a 3-pointer to go with four rebounds. The most notable stat of the game: the Sooners outscored TCU by 13 points while Cooper was on the floor.
Yaya Keita also saw some rare playing time, logging two fouls in two minutes.
— It was an all-over-the-place performance for Otega Oweh, who reclaimed a starting spot with Soares and McCollum out. He finished with 16 points (six of nine shooting), four rebounds and three steals and had some highlight finishes at the rim. He also finished with a game-high six turnovers.
— The Sooners didn't get much from Maks Klanjschek and Luke Northweather, who each played 12 minutes and combined for three points and three rebounds.
— It took awhile for Milos Uzan to get going, but he finished with 15 points and four assists and was crucial in giving the Sooners a chance down the stretch.
— The Sooners now await Selection Sunday (5 p.m. CT, CBS). to learn their fate. The Sooners have been projected all season as an 8-10 seed but as ESPN's Joe Lunardi noted before the game, whoever loses would "likely be sweating" until Sunday.
Moser said he's confident that Hugley, Soares and McCollum will be available for the NCAA Tournament, if they get there.