Things already weren't in Oklahoma's favor before its Big 12 Tournament game against TCU even started. OU coach Porter Moser announced on Friday that Rivaldo Soares and John Hugley would miss the game. The news became worse on Saturday morning, when starting guard Javian McCollum was ruled out after he reaggravated a shoulder injury that kept him out of last week's contest against Houston. With the Sooners down three rotation players, the Horned Frogs predictably took advantage. They hit five 3-pointers in the opening eight minutes as they quickly built a double-digit lead. The Sooners struggled mightily to generate offense, committing 10 turnovers in the first half. The final knockout came in the final seconds of the first half, when TCU's Micah Peavy made a 3-pointer from three-quarter court to give the Horned Frogs a 45-31 halftime lead.

The Sooners did attempt a late-game rally, and a flurry of points helped cut the TCU lead to seven with 1:05 left. But it wasn't quite enough, as they fell 77-70 that ended their quick trip to the Big 12 Tournament. The Sooners finish their conference schedule with a 20-12 overall record and 8-11 in Big 12 play. Here's a look at some takeaways and notes from the game:

Notes

Final box score