Why Oklahoma should look to add Kaden Cooper to the rotation
On Wednesday night, the Sooners faced their first defeat in conference play against TCU. Post-game, there's been a notable clamor from fans advocating for the inclusion of true freshman Kaden Cooper in the rotation. Head Coach Porter Moser has been consistent with his "eight starters" approach throughout the season. However, the recent loss has sparked discussions about the possibility of expanding the rotation to include a ninth player.
Now, let's explore the potential of integrating Cooper into the rotation:
Against TCU, the Sooners' bench struggled, shooting 0-11 from behind the arc, with Le’Tre Darthard, in particular, going 0-6. Despite his challenges in finding the mark, Darthard logged 21 minutes on the court. His struggle to convert three-pointers in that specific game contributed to the team's overall difficulties from beyond the arc. One factor that led to Darthard's extended playing time was the foul trouble experienced by Sam Godwin, Otega Oweh, and Jalon Moore throughout the first half. When Godwin picked up his fourth foul in the second half, the team turned to Moore at the five position to provide Hugley with a break. This adjustment to a small-ball lineup also resulted in an increased role for Darthard on the court.
Benching Darthard shouldn't be the immediate solution. Every shooter has off nights, and it's a common occurrence in the game. However, reconsidering the playing time, especially 21 minutes, during such a struggle might be beneficial in the future. On the other hand, introducing a true freshman for significant minutes on the road, especially during challenging moments for the team, may not be the most opportune time.
Another factor to consider in this discussion is the recurring issue of Oweh missing time in the first half of Oklahoma's conference games due to foul trouble. One potential solution could be inserting Cooper in place of Oweh during these instances, rather than extending the playing time for the other seven players. This strategic adjustment could not only address foul-related challenges but also provide an opportunity for Cooper to contribute meaningfully to the team's performance.
Emerging from high school, Cooper garnered recognition as a consensus four-star recruit. Regarded as one of the best shot-blocking wings by many, the 6’5” guard showcases elite athleticism. While not an elite scorer, averaging between 13 and 10 points throughout his high school career, Cooper's game draws parallels to Oweh's game at the same stage last year. A notable distinction is Cooper's more advanced jump shot compared to Oweh's at a similar point in their development.
Adding Cooper to Oklahoma's rotation would introduce even more athleticism, potentially bolstering the team's overall performance.
He wouldn't necessarily need to match Darthard or Soares in playing time; a modest allocation of ten minutes per game, akin to what earned Oweh increased time last season, could be a strategic approach. Utilizing Cooper as a ninth man could offer added athleticism and defensive prowess to the Sooners, providing increased flexibility during foul trouble or when a player is experiencing an off night.
Despite differences in overall team success, Cooper has the potential to follow the trend of being the third exceptionally athletic guard to provide a mid-season spark off the bench for the Sooners, similar to Marvin Johnson in 2022 and Oweh in 2023.
Considering all factors, incorporating Cooper into the rotation appears beneficial for the Sooners in multiple areas. The pivotal question revolves around the timing of his introduction. Given that Allen Fieldhouse might not be the ideal setting for a true freshman to receive his first meaningful minutes, it might be more prudent to cautiously integrate Cooper, potentially offering him spot minutes when the timing is right. This Saturday, however, may not be the optimal moment to initiate this transition.
In the upcoming week, the Sooners are set to face West Virginia and Cincinnati. Regardless of the outcome against Kansas on Saturday, both of these games are crucial must-win contests. On paper, this presents the most favorable slate of games for the Sooners this season. The fact that they are home games provides an ideal setting to integrate Cooper into the rotation.
The upcoming week will be interesting to observe how Coach Moser chooses to handle the rotation.
