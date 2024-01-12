On Wednesday night, the Sooners faced their first defeat in conference play against TCU. Post-game, there's been a notable clamor from fans advocating for the inclusion of true freshman Kaden Cooper in the rotation. Head Coach Porter Moser has been consistent with his "eight starters" approach throughout the season. However, the recent loss has sparked discussions about the possibility of expanding the rotation to include a ninth player.

Now, let's explore the potential of integrating Cooper into the rotation:

Against TCU, the Sooners' bench struggled, shooting 0-11 from behind the arc, with Le’Tre Darthard, in particular, going 0-6. Despite his challenges in finding the mark, Darthard logged 21 minutes on the court. His struggle to convert three-pointers in that specific game contributed to the team's overall difficulties from beyond the arc. One factor that led to Darthard's extended playing time was the foul trouble experienced by Sam Godwin, Otega Oweh, and Jalon Moore throughout the first half. When Godwin picked up his fourth foul in the second half, the team turned to Moore at the five position to provide Hugley with a break. This adjustment to a small-ball lineup also resulted in an increased role for Darthard on the court.

Benching Darthard shouldn't be the immediate solution. Every shooter has off nights, and it's a common occurrence in the game. However, reconsidering the playing time, especially 21 minutes, during such a struggle might be beneficial in the future. On the other hand, introducing a true freshman for significant minutes on the road, especially during challenging moments for the team, may not be the most opportune time.

Another factor to consider in this discussion is the recurring issue of Oweh missing time in the first half of Oklahoma's conference games due to foul trouble. One potential solution could be inserting Cooper in place of Oweh during these instances, rather than extending the playing time for the other seven players. This strategic adjustment could not only address foul-related challenges but also provide an opportunity for Cooper to contribute meaningfully to the team's performance.