Riley will make $6 million for the upcoming year, after making $4.8 million last year. His overall contract will average $6.5 million per year. His salary puts him tied for eighth overall for head coaches, according to the 2018 numbers from USA Today.

“We have an extraordinary head coach in Lincoln Riley and what he has done for a program in two years is in a lot of ways unprecedented,” athletic director Joe Castiglione said. “Being in a position to play for the national championship in two straight years, his first two as a head coach.



“Obviously, the energy around our program, seeing so many of our student-athletes do so well individually and collectively, we know this is a team sport. So it's important to always keep the focus on the team more than any individual award but certainly those individual awards are possible because you have great teammates around each other.”

The boost had to be significant because there was no way to avoid the rumblings. With how successful Riley has been in Norman, his name is one of the first to pop up when discussing openings as a head coach in the NFL.

The stability of the program is crucial, especially in recruiting. Riley had shot down those rumors repeatedly in the last couple of months. The proactive approach by Castiglione and the administration ended the speculation before it really even got a chance to have a legitimate start.

“Well, if anyone tracks our historical approach to hiring and retention of great coaches and staff, you'll see that we are typically proactive in those kinds of efforts,” Castiglione said. “We are not obtuse. We understand there are ongoing rumors just like there are when teams struggle.

“We try to understand what's the best leadership position for the University of Oklahoma to take and most importantly stay connected to our staff. And then be able to use our insight to the marketplace, to see the comparison commensurate with what's taken place in terms of the success of our programs and understanding where we are in our athletic program in managing a large fiduciary responsibility.”

Riley’s contract extension highlighted the session, but it was a big one overall for the Oklahoma football program. Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was given a $1.4 million, three-year deal and fellow new coaches Brian Odom and Roy Manning were announced as well by the Board.

OU’s staff is in place for the 2019 season. The commitment from the university is there, and now Riley and company are ready to get back to work.

“That’s one of the big reasons that somebody in this business wants to stay in a place like this where there are other options out there is that you feel like you’ve got great people in the trenches with you and people that support you and give you what you need to be successful,” said Riley two weeks ago. “Oklahoma’s always done that personally for me. They’ve always done that for this football program, it means a ton and I think a lot of people believe in the direction and trajectory of this program right now. We certainly do and to have support of so many good people behind you again, that’s what makes this place special.

“Again, I’m very thankful for it and very excited about the future.”