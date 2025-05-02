Softball: Florida too much for Sooners in Game 2, forces rubber game

The Sooners outlasted Florida in the series opener Friday, winning 6-5 in extra innings.

On Saturday, the Gators left no doubt. The Sooners fell to the Gators, 9-4, in Game 2, forcing a rubber game on Saturday.

Without Sam Landry in the circle, the Sooners' pitching staff had no answers for Florida's offense.

Kierston Deal got the start, looking to build momentum after her stellar outing against Texas last weekend. But the junior struggled from the jump, allowing two walks and an RBI single in the first inning that tied the game.

In the second inning, Deal allowed two walks and a single before surrendering a grand slam to Taylor Shumaker. That blast put the Sooners in a 5-1 hole, and Deal was pulled for Isabella Smith.

Smith — who also pitched well against Texas — was great initially, surrendering all six batters she faced across the third and fourth innings. But the Gators eventually solved her, as they blasted three home runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a five-run lead. Smith was pulled for Audrey Lowry after that sequence. Lowry allowed three hits and zero runs in 1.2 innings in relief.

The pitching struggles put the Sooners in a position where they couldn't recover.

The offense got off to a good start with an RBI from Gabbie Garcia, which gave them a brief 1-0 lead in the top of the first. After three scoreless innings, Hannah Coor hit a leadoff double in the bottom of the fifth and Kasidi Pickering drew a walk. Ella Parker scored them both with a three-run home run that briefly cut Florida's lead to 5-4.

The home run marked Parker's fourth straight game with a home run.

However, Florida immediately responded in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good. The Sooners stranded two base runners in the sixth and didn't generate anything outside of Nelly McEnroe-Marinas' walk in the seventh.

With the loss, the Sooners fall to 43-6 and 17-6 in SEC play. They clinched the SEC regular season championship earlier in the day with Tennessee's 5-1 win over Texas A&M. However, the Sooners are still in the hunt for the top-overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Sooners will look to secure the series win at 4 p.m. Saturday (ESPN).

