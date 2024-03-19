NORMAN — OU coach Patty Gasso shed some light on Kinzie Hansen's status during Tuesday's press conference.

The Sooners' starting catcher is dealing with a knee injury, which Gasso described as "day to day." Hansen missed most of last weekend's series at Texas Tech.

"She's got a little bit of a tweak in the knee that we don't want to mess around with right now," Gasso said. "So we're just kind of playing it very cautiously. Riley Ludlam's done a great job in that spot. So it's just kind of day to day. She's not out for the season or anything like that. We're just taking it day to day."

Hansen missed last week's midweek doubleheader against Tarleton State due to an illness but returned on Friday at Texas Tech. Hansen logged one at-bat — a home run — before she was replaced by Ludlam. Hansen didn't play the remainder of the weekend.

Hansen has recorded 22 hits, seven home runs and 16 RBIs with a batting average .367 in 23 starts this season.

Ludlam has been more than serviceable this season. She's started 12 games this season and has recorded a batting average of .385 with 15 hits and 16 RBIs. Last weekend, she was walked eight times.

"Riley's gotten really comfortable, and I've been really impressed with her attitude, her professionalism, her approach with pitchers," Gasso said. "She's a hard worker. She'd give her right arm for this team. You can feel it at practice every day. So to get her an opportunity, she's really making the most of it."

Gasso also said that Alynah Torres is the third-string pitcher.