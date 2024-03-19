Softball notepad: Kinzie Hansen 'day to day' with knee injury
NORMAN — OU coach Patty Gasso shed some light on Kinzie Hansen's status during Tuesday's press conference.
The Sooners' starting catcher is dealing with a knee injury, which Gasso described as "day to day." Hansen missed most of last weekend's series at Texas Tech.
"She's got a little bit of a tweak in the knee that we don't want to mess around with right now," Gasso said. "So we're just kind of playing it very cautiously. Riley Ludlam's done a great job in that spot. So it's just kind of day to day. She's not out for the season or anything like that. We're just taking it day to day."
Hansen missed last week's midweek doubleheader against Tarleton State due to an illness but returned on Friday at Texas Tech. Hansen logged one at-bat — a home run — before she was replaced by Ludlam. Hansen didn't play the remainder of the weekend.
Hansen has recorded 22 hits, seven home runs and 16 RBIs with a batting average .367 in 23 starts this season.
Ludlam has been more than serviceable this season. She's started 12 games this season and has recorded a batting average of .385 with 15 hits and 16 RBIs. Last weekend, she was walked eight times.
"Riley's gotten really comfortable, and I've been really impressed with her attitude, her professionalism, her approach with pitchers," Gasso said. "She's a hard worker. She'd give her right arm for this team. You can feel it at practice every day. So to get her an opportunity, she's really making the most of it."
Gasso also said that Alynah Torres is the third-string pitcher.
Gasso liking the dynamic at second base
The Sooners might not be looking to find a full-time second baseman.
While Torres has started 18 of the Sooners' 28 games, Avery Hodge is also seeing consistent playing time. Hodge has started 11 games, and the coaching staff has opted to give them both starting opportunities this season. There's also been games where they've both seen significant playing time.
"It works really well," Gasso said. "I know both of them would like to just play a full game. I get that. But when it comes to what we need, it depends on the pitcher that we're facing and so forth. But if Alynah hits a ball through a gap and we get her to first or second, and it's a tight game, I can bring Avery to run, to steal a base and set herself up on second to score. Avery has shown really good defense, but so has Alynah. And now Avery's offense has shown itself where she's kind of popping things into right or left field, but she can also hit it out.
"So the combination of the two, I think, works really, really well for us."
On the season, Torres is batting .385 to go with 20 hits, 10 RBIs and an on-base percentage of .475. Hodge is batting .323 with 10 hits, five RBIs and an on-base percentage of .371.
Gasso discusses possibility of playing at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
It was a popular discussion last year, particularly after Nebraska's volleyball team played a game at the university's football stadium in front of over 92,000, shattering the world record for attendance at a women's sporting event.
While the Sooners are still getting adjusted to the program's new softball stadium, Love's Field, Gasso believes it's still possible that her team could play a game at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in the future.
"The last conversation I had with (OU athletic director Joe Castiglione) — if anybody would want to do it, he would want to do it," Gasso said. "He's an innovator. He would love to be the organizer of that. It would take some construction to do it. It sounds like we're going to have construction going on at the football stadium, so I'm assuming his wheels are turning and working on how to maybe make this happen. I don't know. I've stopped asking about it because I feel guilty because we have Love's (Field) now. I'm not asking for anything. I am over the moon. But Joe is an advocate for women's athletics, and if an AD's gonna do it, I think he would be the one."