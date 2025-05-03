Softball: Sooners drop rubber game, lose series at Florida

Oklahoma put Sam Landry in the circle for Saturday's rubber game at Florida. Even with the SEC regular season title locked up, the top-ranked Sooners looked to end the regular season with some much-needed momentum.

Instead, No. 7 Florida jumped all over Oklahoma and never let up.

The Sooners fell to the Gators, 6-2, as they dropped the weekend series. The Sooners won Game 1, 6-5, and fell in Game 2, 9-4.

Landry — who sat for all of Game 2 — allowed a walk and a double in the first inning before Florida capitalized with a sacrifice fly. The Sooners' offense logged just one hit and zero runs through the first three innings.

Landry struggled to begin the third inning, allowing four consecutive base runners to open the frame. That included an RBI double, which scored two runs and pushed the Gators' lead to 3-0.

The Sooners finally got on the board in the fourth inning, when Cydney Sanders hit a solo home run. Kasidi Pickering opened the fifth with a leadoff double and Ella Parker followed with a walk, and Gabbie Garcia brought pickering home with a sacrifice fly that cut the lead to 3-2.

But the Gators put the game away in the sixth inning. Florida's Ava Brown opened the frame with a solo home run off of Landry, then Florida added two runs on a passed ball and a fielder's choice.

The Sooners attempted a late rally in the seventh, as Parker walked and Gabbie Garcia brought her home with a two-run home run. Ailana Agbayani and Sanders both walked to give the Sooners a chance to score the go-ahead run. But Nelly McEnroe-Marinas struck out and Abby Dayton grounded out to end the game.

The bomb was Garcia's team-leading 15th of the season.

The Sooners finished with six hits as a team. They logged just 11 hits over Games 2 and 3 after recording 15 hits in Game 1. Parker led the way, going 2-for-3 at the plate.

Landry surrendered seven hits, four earned runs and six walks while striking out five batters. Audrey Lowry retired both batters she faced in relief.

With the loss, the Sooners finish the regular season with a 43-7 record and 17-7 record in SEC play. They finished with a 5-3 record in series against SEC opponents.

They clinched the SEC regular season championship on Friday and will have a bye through the first two rounds of the conference tournament next week.

