Softball: Things to watch this weekend at Arkansas

NORMAN — Oklahoma passed their first test in SEC play last weekend, sweeping South Carolina at home. Their reward is another tough test this weekend. The Sooners head to Fayetteville, Arkansas for a three-game series against the 15th-ranked Razorbacks, marking their first road weekend in the SEC. The Razorbacks (20-3, 1-2 SEC) played poorly in their SEC opener last weekend against Ole Miss, dropping the first two games by a combined score of 18-4, before roaring back in Game 3 with a 20-3 win. The Razorbacks will be looking to bounce back at home, and OU coach Patty Gasso knows it's not going to be an easy enviornment. "I warned them," Gasso said. "... The good news is, we've been in loud surroundings and although this is our home field, sometimes the loudness can really rattle you a little bit because you can't hear what's going on. You can't hear your teammates at times, so at least we're used to it and this is going to be a different style for us. There's going to be some Sooners fans there, but not even close, so we're going to have to learn to deal with the noise, whether it's for us or against us. But I think having that many people in our own stadium really helps prepare us for this."

The Sooners did sweep South Carolina to open conference play, but they were certainly tested. They won all three games by one run, combining to outscore the Gamecocks 22-19. There sure to be tested again. Here's a few things to watch:

South Carolina's high-powered offense

As good as South Carolina offense has been, Arkansas' might be an even bigger test. The Razorbacks rank second nationally in scoring (9.09 runs per game), ninth in batting average (.367), second in on-base percentage (.488), sixth in slugging percentage (.663), seventh in total walks (121) and sixth in doubles per game (1.96). Six of their regular starters have a batting average of .360 or better. Their led by Bri Ellis, who leads the entire country in on-base percentage (.683), slugging percentage (.1386) and home runs (13) while ranking fifth in batting average (.574). She leads the Razorbacks in every statistical category. The key for the Sooners? They can't allow Arkansas to find easy bases with walks. That was an issue for the Sooners in the first two games against South Carolina when they allowed 10 combined walks, before Audrey Lowry didn't walk a single batter in Game 3. "No free bases," Gasso said. "Let them put the ball in play and let us try to make the plays. Keep the ball in the yard. They swing it. They swing well, very well, top to bottom. They've got speed. They are another tough top 10 opponent that we’re going to have to go up against. South Carolina was a great starting point for us to learn how to do this, maybe manage this a little better. "We’re going to have to keep the ball in play, allow us to make the plays. no walks. I don’t care about strikeouts. Just keep the ball in a place where we can make the play for you." The good news for the Sooners is that Sam Landry is expected to be available. Landry, who missed all of last weekend with an injury, returned to action in Wednesday's 10-2 win over Tulsa and allowed three hits while striking out five batters. Landry should be back as the Sooners' lead pitcher, and Lowry was fantastic in Game 3. But the Sooners are still searching for a clear rotation and rhythm with the pitching staff. Kierston Deal and Isabella Smith have both had good moments, but both had some issues against South Carolina.

OU's offense looks to keep things going

South Carolina's offense had some explosive innings, but the Sooners were able to combat that with fireworks of their own. The Sooners are right behind Arkansas in scoring, ranking third nationally with 8.91 runs per game. Even with a slow weekend, Ella Parker continues to pace the offense with a .525 batting average and .635 on-base percentage, with both marks ranking in the top 10 nationally. But the Sooners have other players stepping up, too — McEnroe-Marinas had seven hits and two three-run RBIs last weekend, and Ailana Agbayani has been heating up recently, which included a five-RBI performance in the win over Tulsa. The offense should have opportunities against an Arkansas pitching staff that ranks 31st in ERA (2.36) and 32nd in strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.81). Arkansas ace Robyn Herron has been stellar, logging an ERA of 1.30 with 56 strikeouts and only eight earned runs in 42 innings, but the rest of the staff has had some ups and downs. "(They're) very similar to South Carolina and our numbers," Gasso said. "If you take our numbers — and we did it with South Carolina and we're doing it with Arkansas — our numbers are almost identical. They're a little ahead of us here and there, but our at bats are maybe 25 total at bats difference that they have more than we do. Very similar. Numbers very, very similar. "They have a good lefty, Herron, that is their No. 1 but they do have a stable of pitchers that are very, very good and their numbers show it. So the numbers are very similar to our on the pitching side as well, so it's going to be a really even matchup."

The Gasso reunion