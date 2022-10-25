It wasn’t all pretty for Oklahoma basketball, but there were enough positives across the board for head coach Porter Moser to be pleased with the Sooners in their 89-53 victory over visiting Oklahoma City University in an exhibition game Tuesday evening.

The Sooners didn’t shoot the ball well and had to find other ways to score. They were able to do just that as the Lloyd Noble Center crowd got a first taste of what the 2022-23 Sooners will be about and a host of newcomers looking to make an impact.

Whether it was freshmen like Otega Oweh and Milos Uzan or transfers like Grant Sherfield and Joe Bamisile, there was a little something for everybody.

“It was good to see ‘Los got a lot of minutes. ‘Tega got a lot of minutes,” Moser said. “And it was good. Both of them, you can see right out of the gate, athletically, stature-wise, they’re 6-4. Otega’s just his body — I mean, he did some really good things defensively. He can really move his feet defensively.

“But I thought the freshmen came in and did some really nice things. And first time out, you know, there’s always the first game. And then you get more comfortable and comfortable and comfortable. So I was able to get them a bunch of minutes and that’s good.”

Uzan finished with 11 points, including nine in the first half, with four rebounds. Oweh scored eight of his 11 points in the second half and added four rebounds and two assists.