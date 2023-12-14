NORMAN — A few things have changed for Oklahoma since it last played a game on Nov. 27.

More than a dozen players are not participating in the Sooners' Alamo Bowl practices after either entering the transfer portal or declaring for the NFL Draft, most notably Dillon Gabriel, Marcus Major and Cayden Green. With Gabriel gone, it's now true freshman Jackson Arnold taking snaps as the starting quarterback. Former OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is now the head coach at Mississippi State after spending two seasons with the Sooners.

The biggest change? New OU offensive coordinator Seth Littrell has now taken a significant role in the Sooners' bowl preparation.

Littrell was not allowed to coach or instruct players on the field while serving as an offensive analyst the last few months. Now, he's in the thick of things at practice — he's coaching the Sooners' quarterbacks during individual drills and overseeing the offensive side of things.

It's still very early in Littrell's new role with the team. But there's been an excitement since he took over as offensive coordinator.

“Littrell’s a great coach," OU receiver Jalil Farooq said. "I feel like (the offense is) going to stay explosive, going to continue to be more explosive, in my opinion.”

If that's true, that bodes well for the Sooners, who were already one of the more explosive teams in college football this season. They averaged 43.2 points per game during the regular season while ranking 14th nationally in plays of at least 10 yards (199), ninth in plays of at least 20 yards (73) and ninth in plays of at least 30 yards (37).

But Littrell's best offenses have been just as explosive. When Littrell was the associate head coach for offense at North Carolina in 2015, the Tarheels ranked ninth in scoring (40.8 points per game), fourth in plays of 40 yards or more (95) and ninth in plays of 30 yards or more (45).

Littrell's offenses have also historically been pass-heavy, although his last three seasons at North Texas featured plenty of power runs. The first few practices have mostly been focused on getting everybody back in rhythm, but Arnold already has a feel for what Littrell wants to do offensively.

"He's very balanced," Arnold said. "He loves to run the ball, he loves to throw the ball. There's not one thing he specializes in but being an H-back as he was, he's a tough guy, so obviously he's going to love to run the ball., but he's a very balanced OC and I'm excited to get to work with him.

"He loves to run the ball," OU running back Gavin Sawchuk added. "I’m excited for that. But also I think he has a good mind for passing too."

Arnold said the Sooners will mostly rely on the scheme and terminology they used under Lebby for the Alamo Bowl, with Littrell waiting to fully implement his offense during the spring. But that hasn't stopped Littrell from taking full leadership of the offense.

"The first day of meetings just stepping up and addressing us, he was very calm and had a very strong and poised demeanor about him," OU quarterback Jackson Arnold said during Tuesday's media availability. "You could tell he's been here before."

That's maybe been the biggest impact so far. Farooq acknowledged that it feels likes a brand new season, but Littrell's leadership has kept everybody focused.

“(He's just) bringing the energy every day, since everything (happened)," Farooq said. "Bringing the energy. Bringing everybody’s spirit up. Dealing with everything we’ve been through. Just been a new change. Change is not always bad. It’s good, too. Just him being able to bring the energy, give everybody the excitement. Making sure it’s known that we’re always going to keep the offense explosive.”

It's been an eventful couple of weeks for the Sooners. The players, just like Littrell, are still getting adjusted. But there's a lot of excitement for what's to come.

"To me he seems like a hard-nosed … Obviously he was a football player (here) and a captain in 2000," OU offensive lineman McKade Mettauer said. "We love Lebby, but we also love Seth. It’s been good to have around for as long as we have and now with him having the lead job.He likes o-line and he loves Oklahoma. We’re excited to have him and I’m excited to be a fan again and watch what he does."