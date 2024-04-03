After several members of the OUInsider board expressed their desire to see how Patty Gasso's Sooners stack up statistically with the other teams in college softball, Jesse Crittenden and I decided it was time to shake some things up. Starting this week, we will take the time and show you how Oklahoma (34-1) compares to nation's other top teams in some of the major statistical categories. Heading into this week's series against the fifth-ranked Texas Longhorns (29-5), the Sooners appear to be finding their stride offensively, having scored double-digit runs in nine of their last 14 contests. But Oklahoma will face one of the best statistical teams in the country this weekend, as Texas has been a juggernaut in the circle and at the plate, too. The series kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on Friday (ESPN) before shifting to 7 p.m. on Saturday (ESPN) and 1 p.m. on Sunday (Longhorn Network). Let's take a look at how Oklahoma and Texas both stack up against the nation's best teams in batting average, on-base percentage, scoring, ERA, and fielding percentage.

BATTING AVERAGE RANK TEAM G AB H BA 1. Oklahoma 35 894 352 .394 2. Texas 34 896 338 .377 3. North Carolina 33 876 324 .370 4. Florida 36 917 338 .369 5. Miami (OH) 34 929 336 .362

Advertisement

The Sooners now hold a rather commanding lead as the top batting team in the country in terms of average but will face the nation's second-best offense in Texas this weekend. Oklahoma's average has skyrocketed in recent weeks, with players like Tiare Jennings, Alynah Torres, Alyssa Brito, and most recently, Jayda Coleman going on heaters against Big 12 opponents. The Longhorns are coming off their first weekend in which they didn't score 12 or more runs, with Oklahoma State holding them to just two runs in three games. Additionally, the same team that maintains an average of .377 on the year hit just .177 against Lexi Kilfoyl in two complete-game shutouts and just .227 on the weekend.

ON-BASE PERCENTAGE RANK TEAM G AB PCT 1. Oklahoma 35 894 .495 2. Florida 36 917 .479 3. Miami (OH) 34 929 .464 4. Texas 34 896 .453 5. Mississippi State 34 856 .446

Thanks in large part to a nation-leading 186 BBs, the Sooners also lead the country in on-base percentage, reaching on nearly half of their plate appearances. Meanwhile, Texas comes in fourth nationally behind OU, Florida, and the same Miami (OH) team that gave the Sooners a scare on Opening Day at Love's Field.



SCORING RANK TEAM G R PG 1. Miami (OH) 34 317 9.32 2. Oklahoma 35 322 9.20 3. Florida 36 324 9.00 4. Florida State 34 271 7.97 5. Virginia Tech 34 269 7.91 6. Texas 34 263 7.74

Again, Miami (OH) shows up among the national leaders offensively, this time edging the Sooners out as the highest-scoring offense in the country. Still, Oklahoma is one of three teams averaging nine or more runs per game, which is pretty wild considering we're now 35 games into the season. Texas checks in just outside the Top 5 nationally with 7.74 runs per game, good for sixth.

EARNED RUN AVERAGE RANK TEAM IP R ER ERA 1. Tennessee 212.0 47 37 1.22 2. Duke 207.1 50 40 1.35 3. Oklahoma 210.0 49 42 1.40 4. Texas 213.0 63 43 1.41 5. Texas State 249.0 75 57 1.60

To this point in the season, Oklahoma and Texas are almost dead even in ERA, with the Sooners just beating out the Longhorns for third nationally by 0.01. However, there's a glaring difference if you read between the lines on the stat sheet. Oklahoma has given up seven unearned runs on the year, while Texas has surrendered nearly three times as many, with 20 unearned through 34 games. Much of that has to do with the final notable stat.

FIELDING PERCENTAGE RANK TEAM PO A E PCT 1. Oklahoma 630 227 13 .985 2. UCF 641 271 17 .982 3. Florida 636 206 16 .981 4. Arizona 668 259 18 .981 5. Washington 591 178 15 .981 — — — — — — 165. Texas 639 287 38 .961

Oklahoma is also playing elite softball on the defensive side of the ball, leading the country in fielding percentage (.985) and with just 13 errors on the year. Texas, on the other hand, is much further down the list, at No. 165, and has 38 errors on the year. Texas has three times as many errors and has allowed three times as many unearned runs as the Sooners heading into this series—the similarities there aren't a coincidence.