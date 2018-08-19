SoonerScoop.com

As we now stand just under two weeks away from the kickoff of Oklahoma's 2018 football season we take a look at the 30 most important players to Oklahoma's success this season. Whether based on their excellent play, the Sooners need for them to emerge at a position without experience, or simply a blend of the two we take a look at who are the guys Oklahoma fans should be focusing on as the season approaches.

Why He's Here: He ends grown man's dreams. His words, not mine. From late junior college addition to an All-Conference type player with a -- possible-- future in the league. Yet another success story for Bill Bedenbaugh's offensive line unit.

2018 Prediction: An anchor in the middle, Powers enters his senior season as a leader with three years of experience and 22 games started. Often seen as the quiet leader inside the Oklahoma offensive line meeting room, Powers does plenty of talking with his game. Punisher. Finisher. Nasty. That's Ben Powers and something of an identity the Sooners offensive line hopes to have this season.