It's -- officially-- football time in Oklahoma. SoonerScoop.com wraps up our look at the 30 most important players to Sooners success this season. Whether based on their excellent play, the Sooners need for them to emerge at a position without experience, or simply a blend of the two we take a look at who are the guys Oklahoma fans should be focusing on as the season approaches.

1. Kyler Murray

Why He's Here: He's QB1 at the University of Oklahoma. The straw (sorry California) that stirs the Sooners drink. Quite the contrast in terms of what Oklahoma fans have known over the last few seasons. It'll be no easy task taking over for one of the most legendary players to put on an Oklahoma uniform. Murray says he doesn't get nervous often. He carries himself with a quiet confidence. A building of expectations, with only a few hours from kickoff. It's finally here.

2018 Prediction: Perhaps one of the most unique circumstances in the history of Oklahoma football. A true one-and-done for Kyler Murray who's headed to spring training just after the first of the year. What we know about the former Mr.Everything Texas High School Football? He's a winner -- 43-0 as a starter at Allen and three state titles. It's been nearly three years since he was the leader of an offense. Who would have thought it would end up like this for Murray? Certainly not this reporter after he signed with Texas A&M. But then again who could have predicted the future when Baker Mayfield arrived from Lubbock in the spring of 2014. Here for it. I think Murray excels in a big way. Another success story for Lincoln Riley. More fun for Oklahoma football fans.