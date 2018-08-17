Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-17 12:04:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Sooner30: Ronnie is Ready

Josh McCuistion • SoonerScoop.com
@jlmccuistion
Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

As we now stand just over two weeks away from the kickoff of Oklahoma's 2018 football season we take a look at the 30 most important players to Oklahoma's success this season. Whether based on thei...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}