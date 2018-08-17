Sooner30: Ronnie is Ready
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
As we now stand just over two weeks away from the kickoff of Oklahoma's 2018 football season we take a look at the 30 most important players to Oklahoma's success this season. Whether based on thei...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news