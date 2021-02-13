Oklahoma was predicted to finish sixth in the preseason Big 12 conference poll, but the Sooners have been one of the biggest surprises of the college basketball season.

Proof of that was revealed again Saturday as OU was announced as a No. 3 seed and No. 12 overall as the NCAA released the top 16 seeds.

We’re still a month away from the official brackets being released and all tournament games being played in Indiana, but Lon Kruger’s team has gone from being unranked last month to now a legitimate No. 3 seed heading into this next slate of games.

It doesn’t get any easier as OU (12-5 overall, 7-4 Big 12) is playing at No. 3 seed/No. 10 overall West Virginia on Saturday afternoon, with its next game vs. No. 4 seed/No. 15 overall Texas on Tuesday evening. The Sooners are attempting to sweep both schools.

This is the first time since the 2017-18 season that OU has made the initial early top 16 cut. That season, of course, was the freshman season of Trae Young. The Sooners wilted down the stretch and just snuck into the tournament as a No. 10 seed and No. 40 overall before losing to Rhode Island in overtime in the NCAA Tournament.

OU earned the No. 3 seed this morning based on its body of work in January. The Sooners made history with back-to-back-to-back wins against top-10 teams in Kansas, at Texas and Alabama. The Crimson Tide, coincidentally, are No. 7 overall and the No. 2 seed in OU’s bracket.

The No. 1 overall seed is Gonzaga, same region with the Sooners, Tide and No. 4 seed Iowa.

The Big 12 has five schools in the top 16 and that doesn’t include Kansas. Baylor leads the pack at No. 1 seed/No. 2 overall. Then WVU, OU, Texas Tech (No. 4 seed/No. 14 overall) and Texas.



