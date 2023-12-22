Sooners add former freshman All-American OL Febechi Nwaiwu
Bill Bedenbaugh and Oklahoma are in a bit of a precarious situation heading into 2024, as all five starters along the offensive line are set to graduate, head to the NFL, or hit the transfer portal.
The loss of Cayden Green is still something that Sooners are trying to process, but the transfer portal is starting to provide some answers for how they will address the loss of a true freshman who started the last five games of the 2023 season.
North Texas transfer offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu will certainly figure into the lineup for Oklahoma next season after committing to Bedenbaugh and the Sooners following a visit to Norman.
Nwaiwu was named to several freshman All-American Teams in 2022 and was a third-team All-AAC selection this season despite dealing with injury issues throughout the year.
The sophomore is listed at 6-foot-4, 316 pounds, and originally walked on at North Texas in 2021 before emerging as a 12-game starter for the Mean Green in 2022. In 2023, Nwaiwu was limited due to persistent injuries but managed to still start eight games on the season.
The UNT transfer is Oklahoma's second offensive lineman addition through the portal this cycle, joining Michigan State transfer tackle Spencer Brown who figures to play a major role for the Sooners at right tackle.
OU is still looking to add other pieces along the line as well, with Geno VanDeMark still in the Sooners' sights.
Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, basketball and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!