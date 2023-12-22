Bill Bedenbaugh and Oklahoma are in a bit of a precarious situation heading into 2024, as all five starters along the offensive line are set to graduate, head to the NFL, or hit the transfer portal.

The loss of Cayden Green is still something that Sooners are trying to process, but the transfer portal is starting to provide some answers for how they will address the loss of a true freshman who started the last five games of the 2023 season.

North Texas transfer offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu will certainly figure into the lineup for Oklahoma next season after committing to Bedenbaugh and the Sooners following a visit to Norman.



