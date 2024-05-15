Jeff Nwankwo began his collegiate career playing football at Tulane before transitioning to JUCO basketball at Cowley College for two seasons. After entering the transfer portal, Nwankwo received offers from LSU, Ole Miss, Colorado, Arkansas, and Cal. He committed to Cal on April 13th.

However, on May 12th, Nwankwo decommitted from Cal and reopened his recruitment. Soon after, he took an official visit to Oklahoma and subsequently committed to the Sooners. One of the factors that enticed Nwankwo to Oklahoma was its proximity to Oklahoma City, where he played high school basketball.

The addition of Nwankwo marks Porter Moser and the Sooners' sixth transfer addition, filling all thirteen scholarships. While some may view Nwankwo as an upside swing, that is not the case.

At Cowley, he averaged 18.6 points and 7.0 rebounds on 48.9% shooting from the field and 37.0% shooting from behind the arc. Nwankwo also averaged 2.0 steals.