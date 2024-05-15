Sooners add JUCO All-American Jeff Nwankwo, an uber-athletic wing
Jeff Nwankwo began his collegiate career playing football at Tulane before transitioning to JUCO basketball at Cowley College for two seasons. After entering the transfer portal, Nwankwo received offers from LSU, Ole Miss, Colorado, Arkansas, and Cal. He committed to Cal on April 13th.
However, on May 12th, Nwankwo decommitted from Cal and reopened his recruitment. Soon after, he took an official visit to Oklahoma and subsequently committed to the Sooners. One of the factors that enticed Nwankwo to Oklahoma was its proximity to Oklahoma City, where he played high school basketball.
The addition of Nwankwo marks Porter Moser and the Sooners' sixth transfer addition, filling all thirteen scholarships. While some may view Nwankwo as an upside swing, that is not the case.
At Cowley, he averaged 18.6 points and 7.0 rebounds on 48.9% shooting from the field and 37.0% shooting from behind the arc. Nwankwo also averaged 2.0 steals.
With Nwankwo, one of the first things that jumps out is his athleticism. He can also shoot the ball well and has sound mechanics. He thrives in transition and excels at scoring at the rim. Nwankwo has the versatility to play the guard and wing positions. Being primarily a wing, he will join Jalon Moore and Jacolb Cole at that position. This addition adds shooting and athleticism to the roster.
Nwankwo joins Kobe Elvis, Jadon Jones, Brycen Goodine, Duke Miles, and Mohamed Wague in Oklahoma's transfer portal class.
Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, basketball and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!