When you’ve looked at Oklahoma’s 2019 class the last year, the offensive skill position recruits stick out in a huge way. Quarterback, wide receiver and tight end – three major check marks. But what about running back? A position where OU has always dominated was one position that was curiously blank heading into the summer. That changed in a ‘major’ way as Oklahoma City Millwood running back Marcus Major announced his commitment to OU on Saturday evening.

Major is OU’s 14th commitment for its stellar 2019 class and returns the Sooners to Millwood for the first time in a long time.

In mid-January, not many people knew who Major was, but this tweet from former OU fullback J.D. Runnels alerted many about the potential of Major.

I don’t take what I’m about to say lightly. Would not say it if I didn’t mean it. Marcus Major is the closest high school RB I’ve seen to Adrian Peterson. — Mr. O.K. Preps (@Just_JD38) January 20, 2018

Potential isn’t enough, though. Schools started to evaluate his film, got to know him as a person, and it didn’t take long. What started out as Memphis and Arkansas entering mid-January turned into a who’s who of schools across the country. USC, Texas, Alabama, Michigan, and yes, OU.

The Sooners offered later in the month and running backs coach Jay Boulware went to work. Major has said repeatedly about how special the relationship is that he’s developed with OU’s running backs coach. A return visit to OU for spring game weekend felt like it could be the moment as Major was able to spend time with former OU running back Adrian Peterson. The Sooners were striking all the right chords, but Major wasn’t ready just yet. He made an official visit to Arkansas and there were potential trips to Texas and Auburn that didn’t come through in the last few weeks. With the dead period in recruiting here and recruits getting some time to breathe and clear their head, the answer became clear – OU.

👀 — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) June 27, 2018

👀 — Jay Boulware (@CoachJ_Boulware) June 30, 2018