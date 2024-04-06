It appears a second visit was all Marcus Wimberly needed to ensure that Oklahoma was the right fit, as the four-star 2025 safety announced his commitment to the Sooners early Saturday evening. Wimberly's pledge means that his scheduled official visits with Utah, Wisconsin and Arkansas will come off the calendar, as his only OV will be to Oklahoma.

The Sooners hosted numerous prospects in Norman today for the Heisman Hangout, and it didn't take long for the OU staff to start seeing dividends.

Wimberly, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound prospect out of Bauxite (Ark.), is listed as the No. 5 player from the Natural State and the No. 9 athlete in the 2025 cycle. His commitment confirms one Rivals FutureCast prediction from OUInsider co-publisher Parker Thune; you can get to know Wimberly as a player and person by reading Thune's February feature on the talented Arkansan.

A small-town prospect who flew largely under the radar until the end of his junior year, Wimberly made waves at March's Under Armour Next camp in Dallas, where he posted a laser-timed 40-yard dash of 4.48 seconds, as well as a 10'3" broad jump... and the top high jump of any competitor at the star-studded camp. His only previous visit to OU was an unofficial at the beginning of February, but Wimberly saw all that he needed to see that day, and informed the Oklahoma staff of his commitment upon his return to Norman today.

Wimberly is the eleventh pledge of the 2025 cycle for Oklahoma, which currently owns the No. 5 recruiting class in the nation. Eight of the eleven verbal commits are blue-chip prospects. The Sooners have the chance to rise even higher next Wednesday with pending decisions from four-star DL Trent Wilson and four-star DB Maliek Hawkins, both of whom are expected to pick OU.