Sooners announce SEC opponents for 2025-26 season

The road games will include Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

The Sooners' nine home games will include Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas and Texas A&M.

The Oklahoma men's basketball team announced its SEC opponents for the 2025-26 season on Wednesday.

That means the Sooners have three opponents that they will play twice, both at home and on the road: Texas, Texas A&M and Missouri. The Sooners posted a 3-3 record against that trio last season.

The home games against Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida and Ole Miss will mark the first time the Sooners have hosted them at Lloyd Noble Center since joining the SEC.

The Sooners posted a 20-14 overall record in 2024-25, including a 6-12 record in SEC play. They made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021, falling to Villanova in the Round of 64.

The OU women's basketball team announced their SEC opponents on Tuesday. It will host Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M at Lloyd Noble Center. It will travel to Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Texas and Texas A&M.

The full schedules for both teams will be released at a later date.



