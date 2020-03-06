We all know what happened next. Two misses, a Matt Coleman banked 3-pointer, and the Horns stole one in the Red River Showdown. Prior to those misses, Doolittle had only missed a pair of free throws on the same trip once, dating back to OU’s loss to Stanford in November.

Doolittle, the lone senior on the team, had 20 points and 10 rebounds and was 8 of 10 from the free throw line heading to the charity stripe with six seconds left and OU leading 51-49.

The way the Sooners loss that game will, unfortunately for them, be talked about for a long time. And at the center of that is always going to be Kristian Doolittle .

Being a prisoner of the moment is definitely a thing, especially in sports. But when you talk about Oklahoma’s 52-51 loss to Texas on Tuesday, that won’t just be a recent memory.

It’s a terrible senior night memory, no other way around it. Now? Well, it can’t the be the last memory. Doolittle and the Sooners, somehow, have to refocus their energy against TCU in Fort Worth in the regular season finale Saturday evening.

“It was very tough to lose a game like that. But I'm kind of over it,” Doolittle said. “It's in the past. I'm focused on TCU now.”

It’s what happens when you become the guy, and especially when you’re in that moment. His coaches, his teammates have his back and are ready to watch him respond.

“There's nothing much that you can say. He understands,” head coach Lon Kruger said. “It's hard being the guy with the target on your back all the time. That's the role you play. With that, there's going to be disappointment, but you have to bounce back and play the next one with even more motivation.”

If there’s one thing that should help the Sooners (18-12 overall, 8-9 Big 12) is there is still so much to play for, in terms of the conference and advancing to the NCAA tournament for third consecutive season.

You could sense the frustration for Doolittle on Tuesday night. There were still lingering signs Thursday during practice when he would slam down his mask. He’s working through it the only way he knows how, determined to show those six seconds won’t define his four years.

“Not at all. The coaches let me know that they'll follow my lead in terms of attitude in practice,” said Doolittle about being worried about not bouncing back. “I had to put on a fake smile at times even though dealing with things internally. You have to do what's best for the team.”

OU is going to know exactly where it stands heading into next week’s Big 12 tournament in Kansas City. The Sooners and Horned Frogs tip at 5 p.m., when every other game will be wrapped up.

OU can finish anywhere from third place to seventh place, based on the results. A couple of key points would be OU does not want to finish tied with solely TCU because the Frogs will have the edge based on their win vs. Baylor last weekend. Conversely, do cheer for any sort of tie-breaker with West Virginia since the Sooners swept the Mountaineers.

It’ll be hard to avoid the outcomes, but Kruger knows what happens elsewhere cannot affect what happens in Fort Worth whatsoever.

“We'll watch as fans,” Kruger said. “It won't make any difference in terms of what we need to do, in terms of going out and playing as well as we possibly can. It certainly will make a difference in the standings and the seedings, but that doesn't change our motivation to play well.”