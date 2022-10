Oklahoma's 52-42 win over Kansas on Saturday would have once been thought a disaster but after a three game ski and facing a much improved Jayhawks squad, a win is a win. We take a look at the highs and lows of a game that showed real growth on both sides of the ball - a reality that may surprise some down on the defense. Take a look as the Monday Morning Idiot breaks it all down.

Monday Morning Idiot: Kansas