Oklahoma softball coach Patty Gasso likes to say you break up the season into thirds. You begin with the non-conference portion. Then you move to conference action and finish up, hopefully, with the championship season and Women’s College World Series.

That initial third for the Sooners in 2023 is in the books. Tested early, the team showed the type of championship response and resolve it’s going to need to show for the next couple of months.

OU, ranked No. 1, sits at 27-1 and enters Big 12 play on a 19-game winning streak. OU is at Iowa State (11-13) for a three-game set on Friday and a doubleheader Saturday.

“Now you win something. Now you win a trophy or you get named the Big 12 champions,” Gasso said. “Now you are playing for those stakes instead of 'OK, look at our record.' That doesn't get you anything. It does help your RPI and set you up for the postseason tournament. They like to win things like trophies. They like that title. They are going to be fighting for it.”

Hard to imagine a better first part of the season. OU has seen numerous players step up at different times. The pitching has been fantastic, highlighted by Nicole May (8-0) and her 0.14 ERA and Jordy Bahl and Alex Storako.

The team is hitting just under .400 at .399. After an initial slow start, the bats have come around with 49 home runs and 238 RBIs.

But the defense has been even better. OU only has five errors, fielding at a ridiculous .992 percentage, and it might be what has stood out the most from Gasso than anything else.

It’s a pride thing, and OU is showing its ready to be that complete team necessary to try to make a run to a third consecutive national championship.

* Gasso said she could feel it from her team. Even though it hasn’t shown up on the scoreboard, it’s been a tired group here lately. OU went through a stretch of playing 10 games in 10 days, meaning the initial part of this week was resting and getting the legs back.

“To me, I can read them pretty well,” Gasso said. “I gauge my legs. If I’m not feeling well, I’m sure they’re feeling it 100 times more. Just making sure we keep an eye on them and what they’re doing and getting them what they need. That’s very important.”

Gasso said Wednesday’s practice was the first one that resembled a normal style this week.

* It wasn’t designed that way, but OU has found something with the combination of Alex Storako and Jordy Bahl. No doubt either can be a starter who can go seven innings, but what we’ve seen in the last week is Storako start out strong and then Bahl close emphatically close the door.

“It's developed that way,” Gasso said. “I think they both have started a little bit differently. One was hot, one wasn't, what have you. Both of them are really throwing well right now. All of our pitchers are really starting to move up that ladder at the right time and that's exciting for us.”

Storako is 10-0 with a 0.94 ERA and 67 strikeouts and just five walks. Bahl, after some hiccups to begin the year, is 7-1 with a 1.81 ERA and 69 strikeouts.

* The captain is back. Shortstop Grace Lyons had missed the previous couple of weeks for undisclosed physical reasons before returning in Oklahoma City last weekend.

She hit her first two home runs of the season, and there are no more questions anymore.

“She's all-in now. She's 100 percent back,” said Gasso when asked by SoonerScoop.com.