The home runs just kept coming for Oklahoma on Sunday.

Tiare Jennings started things off in the first inning, when she blasted a three-run homer run to give the Sooners an early 3-0 lead, but the third inning is when the offense exploded. Ella Parker hit a leadoff double and Jayda Coleman forced a walk to give the Sooners two base runners before Kinzie Hansen smacked a three-run home run to push the lead to six runs.

The Sooners weren't done. Kasidi Pickering then hit a double to score Avery Hodge before Cydney Sanders hit her fourth home run of the weekend the centerfield. The lineup turned, and it was Parker ending the frame with a two-run homer to left centerfield.

The offense capped it off in the fourth inning, when pitch hitter Quincee Lilio hit a three-run home run for her first home run of the season. That marked the fifth and final home run of the day for the Sooners.

In the third inning alone, the Sooners scored eight runs, recorded seven hits and hit four home runs. That was more than enough for the Sooners to coast to a 14-1 run-rule victory over Iowa State, completing the Big 12 series sweep at Love's Field.

Here's some notes and takeaways from the win: