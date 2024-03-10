Sooners blast five home runs to complete sweep of Iowa State
The home runs just kept coming for Oklahoma on Sunday.
Tiare Jennings started things off in the first inning, when she blasted a three-run homer run to give the Sooners an early 3-0 lead, but the third inning is when the offense exploded. Ella Parker hit a leadoff double and Jayda Coleman forced a walk to give the Sooners two base runners before Kinzie Hansen smacked a three-run home run to push the lead to six runs.
The Sooners weren't done. Kasidi Pickering then hit a double to score Avery Hodge before Cydney Sanders hit her fourth home run of the weekend the centerfield. The lineup turned, and it was Parker ending the frame with a two-run homer to left centerfield.
The offense capped it off in the fourth inning, when pitch hitter Quincee Lilio hit a three-run home run for her first home run of the season. That marked the fifth and final home run of the day for the Sooners.
In the third inning alone, the Sooners scored eight runs, recorded seven hits and hit four home runs. That was more than enough for the Sooners to coast to a 14-1 run-rule victory over Iowa State, completing the Big 12 series sweep at Love's Field.
Here's some notes and takeaways from the win:
Notes
— Kierston Deal started in the circle and had a solid performance in three innings, surrendering just one hit and zero runs with four strikeouts. Paytn Monticelli pitched 1.1 innings in relief and logged three strikeouts but surrendered a home run in the fourth inning. SJ Geurin pitched the final 0.2 innings and secured the game-clinching strikeout.
The Sooners' starting pitchers for the weekend? Kelly Maxwell, Nicole May and Deal.
— Jennings' home run was an encouraging sign for the senior, who had gone just one for 10 at the plate in her previous at-bats.
— Pickering again batted in the leadoff spot for the second-consecutive game, finishing two for four at the plate.
— Hodge made her 10th start of the season at second base, going one for three at the plate. Alynah Torres went one for two at the plate as a pinch hitter.
— The win marks the Sooners' 13th run-rule victory of the season. They improve to 22-1 on the season.
— Up next: The Sooners travel to Texas Tech to continue conference play. Friday's game is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.