In their first Big 12 road game since dropping a series in Austin, the Oklahoma Sooners took Game 1 of the series against UCF, 10-2.

Kelly Maxwell (W, 15-1) drew the start for Oklahoma and had a strong showing, allowing just one earned run on eight hits with five strikeouts and two walks. In 29 batters faced, Maxwell forced five flyouts and eight groundouts over 6.1 IP.

Oklahoma's defense made a few uncharacteristic mistakes with three errors on the night. Alynah Torres got the start at second base and was credited with a fielding error in the first inning. Rylie Boone was credited with a fielding error in the third and Jayda Coleman had a throwing error, which moved the runner to second base and eventually led to a score on the next hit.

The defense just looked a little out of sorts at times, but fortunately for the Sooners, the offense was humming on Friday.

OU played well at the plate from the beginning in this one, bringing five runs across in the opening frame, capped by a two-run blast by Alyssa Brito to make it 5-0.

Jayda Coleman would add another run with a solo shot in the third to make the score 6-0, Oklahoma.

UCF would get a run back in the bottom of the fifth on a Chloe Evans double down the right field line, bringing Jada Cody home to give the Knights their first run of the game.

It would prove too little to make up the deficit though, as Olahoma added four more runs in the seventh to make it 10-1 before the Knights got a chance to extend the game.

Evans would score her second run of the game on a moonshot to right center field, but that would prove the final score of the game for either team, as OU prevailed, 10-2.

The Sooners tallied 11 hits and left eight runners on base, while UCF had nine hits with 10 left on. UCF also had two errors to the Sooners' three.

With the win, Oklahoma moves to 43-4 (19-3 Big 12) on the year, while the loss drops UCF to 28-19 (10-12 Big 12).

The Sooners and Knights are scheduled to begin Game 2 on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. CT (ESPN+).