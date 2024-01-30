Things looked a little scary for the Sooners in Manhattan, Kansas midway through the second half.

Despite a 35-19 halftime lead, Kansas State had battled back to cut the Sooners' lead to seven with eight minutes to go. The Sooners had made just two of their first 13 shots and were missing key free throws that could've extended their lead. Given the Sooners' second-half collapses in their back-to-back losses to Texas and Texas Tech last week, it didn't feel like the Sooners had much cushion.

This time, they made sure to close things out. Fueled by four Kansas State turnovers, the went on a 12-1 run over the next four minutes to firmly take control of the game.

Instead of a third-straight disappointing loss, the Sooners bounced back with a much-needed 73-53 win on the road on Tuesday. The win improves the No. 23-ranked Sooners to 16-5 on the year — which surpasses their win total from a year ago — and 4-4 in conference play.

Here's a look at some notes from the Sooners' win: