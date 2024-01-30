Here's a look at some notes from the Sooners' win:

Instead of a third-straight disappointing loss, the Sooners bounced back with a much-needed 73-53 win on the road on Tuesday. The win improves the No. 23-ranked Sooners to 16-5 on the year — which surpasses their win total from a year ago — and 4-4 in conference play.

This time, they made sure to close things out. Fueled by four Kansas State turnovers, the went on a 12-1 run over the next four minutes to firmly take control of the game.

Despite a 35-19 halftime lead, Kansas State had battled back to cut the Sooners' lead to seven with eight minutes to go. The Sooners had made just two of their first 13 shots and were missing key free throws that could've extended their lead. Given the Sooners' second-half collapses in their back-to-back losses to Texas and Texas Tech last week, it didn't feel like the Sooners had much cushion.

Things looked a little scary for the Sooners in Manhattan, Kansas midway through the second half.

— The Sooners never trailed in this one. The biggest reason? Kansas State's inability to score. They missed their first 11 shots, and their first point didn't come until the 11:49 mark of the first half. By that point, OU already led 8-1.

OU coach Porter Moser emphasized defense after last week's tough losses, and it paid off. Kansas State shot 23.1% in the first half and 30.6% for the game.

— OU might have a free throw problem. After shooting just 15 of 24 against Texas Tech, the Sooners followed that up with a 24 of 39 (62%) showing against the Wildcats. Sam Godwin (3 of 9) and Otega Oweh (0 of 4) were the worst offenders.

— Jalon Moore continues to assert himself as arguably the team's most important player. He finished with a career-high 23 points (8 of 11 shooting) and nine rebounds against the Wildcats. Over his last five games, Moore is averaging 11.8 points and six rebounds per game on 61% shooting overall.

— It was a huge bounce-back game for Javian McCollum, who finished with 21 points on 6 of 13 shooting and 9 of 10 shooting from the line. McCollum averaged 10.3 points on 29% shooting in the three games prior to Tuesday.

— While Godwin struggled at the line, he added 11 points and seven rebounds (four offensive) and made a huge impact on the offensive glass, a battle the Sooners on 12-10. Moore led the team with five offensive rebounds.

Another key statistic? The Sooners won the turnover battle 14-9 and points-off-turnover battle 19-7.

— The Sooners overwhelmed Kansas State with points in the paint, winning that advantage 40-18.

— Just a few days after posting a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double against Texas Tech, Rivaldo Soares followed that up with 11 points and five rebounds.

— Despite the win, 3-point shooting continues to be an issue for the Sooners. They made just 3 of 14 attempts (21%). Outside of Moore, the team made just 1 of 11.

— Up next: The Sooners travel to UCF for a 3 p.m. tipoff on Saturday (ESPN+).

