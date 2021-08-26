Sooners, Bradford part ways
In one of the more shocking developments of the young 2021 season Oklahoma's running back room has gone from a position group of concern to outright worry. All of this in a matter of a week. Tuesda...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news