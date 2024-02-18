If there was any doubt about Oklahoma's game against Central Arkansas, the Sooners took them away in the third inning. Leading 2-0 heading into the third inning, Jayda Coleman hit a leadoff single to get things started. Coleman was then scored by a single from Alyssa Brito, who was scored by Riley Ludlam in the next at-bat to push the lead to 4-0. Tiare Jennings then hit a two-run home run for her fifth bomb of the season. On the next at-bat, true freshman Ella Parker hit a solo shot for her first collegiate home run.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCT8J2QovCdkJog8J2Qk/CdkKLwnZCm8J2Qni48YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL190aWFyZWplbm5pbmdzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBfdGlhcmVqZW5uaW5nczwvYT4gY3J1c2hlcyBhIHR3by1y dW4gYmxhc3Qgb3V0IHRvIGNlbnRlciEhITxicj48YnI+4oaTMyB8IE9VIDYs IFVDQSAwPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0No YW1waW9uc2hpcE1pbmRzZXQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNDaGFtcGlvbnNoaXBNaW5kc2V0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vaXZJQ1I5UVFEUSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2l2SUNSOVFR RFE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgT2tsYWhvbWEgU29mdGJhbGwgKEBPVV9Tb2Z0 YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PVV9Tb2Z0YmFs bC9zdGF0dXMvMTc1OTI3Njk5NTAzOTM1NTEzMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCE8J2Qi/CdkIvwnZCALiDwnZCP8J2QgPCdkJHwnZCK8J2QhPCd kJEuIPCfpK88YnI+PGJyPlRoZSBmcmVzaG1hbiBnb2VzIE9WRVIgVEhFIEJB VFRFUuKAmVMgRVlFIGluIGNlbnRlciBmb3IgaGVyIGZpcnN0IGNvbGxlZ2lh dGUgaG9tZSBydW4g4oC877iPPGJyPjxicj7ihpE0IHwgT1UgNywgVUNBIDA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQ2hhbXBpb25z aGlwTWluZHNldD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0NoYW1waW9uc2hpcE1pbmRzZXQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9sU1NuaGYyaG9LIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbFNTbmhmMmhvSzwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBPa2xhaG9tYSBTb2Z0YmFsbCAoQE9VX1NvZnRiYWxsKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09VX1NvZnRiYWxsL3N0YXR1 cy8xNzU5Mjc4MTY5NzU5MTA5MzkzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZl YnJ1YXJ5IDE4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Sooners added one run in the fourth inning, but the damage was done. That third inning propelled the Sooners to an 8-0 run-rule victory on Sunday, wrapping up five straight wins at the Cowgirl Challenge to improve to 9-0 on the season. OU surrendered just one hit with SJ Geurin earning the win in relief (0 hits, 0 runs and two strikeouts in 2.2 innings). Paytn Monticelli earned the start in the circle, surrendering one hit and recording three strikeouts in two innings. Here's a look at notes from the Sooners' wins on Saturday and Sunday: (A recap of OU's two wins on Friday can be found here).

Oklahoma 8, Lamar 0 (Saturday, five innings)

— Kinzie Hansen got things started with a solo home run to give the Sooners an early 1-0 lead. Jennings hit a solo shot of her own in the second inning, and Alyssa Brito scored another run after forcing a bases-loaded walk. — Rylie Boone added two runs in the fourth inning with a single that scored Kassidi Pickering and Maya Bland. — In the fifth inning, Jennings scored on an RBI from Alynah and Ludlam scored Jayda Coleman and Pickering with a single to secure a run-rule victory. — True sophomore Kierston Deal struggled a bit last week to start the season, giving up seven hits and three runs in 2.2 innings. OU coach Patty Gasso chalked it up to early-season nerves. That proved to be the case. Deal pitched all five innings, striking out 10 of the 18 batters she faced while surrendering just one hit and walking two batters. — Pickering led the way with three runs and two hits in two at-bats. Coleman added two hits, while Ludlam, Jennings, Hansen and Boone each added one. The Sooners had eight hits and eight RBIs as a team. Notably, Pickering started all five games of the tournament as she continues to earn a spot in the lineup.

Oklahoma 3, McNeese State (Saturday)

— The Sooners had no issues in their first matchup with McNeese on Friday, coasting to an 8-1 win. However, it was a slightly different story on Saturday. Things looked good to start the game, when Ludlam hit a double that scored Brito. Ludlam was then scored on a single from Jennings to give OU an early 2-0 lead. But the Sooners didn't score for the next four innings. — Cydney Sanders with a solo home run to centerfield to break the stalemate in the sixth inning. — Karlie Keeney got the start in the circle, surrendering three hits and no runs in 3.0 innings. Geurin made her collegiate debut in relief, logging a strikeout and no hits in 0.2 innings. Nicole May earned the win in relief, surrendering zero hits or runs while striking out five batters in 2.1 innings.

Next