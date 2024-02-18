Sooners cap off perfect weekend with run-rule victory over Central Arkansas
If there was any doubt about Oklahoma's game against Central Arkansas, the Sooners took them away in the third inning.
Leading 2-0 heading into the third inning, Jayda Coleman hit a leadoff single to get things started. Coleman was then scored by a single from Alyssa Brito, who was scored by Riley Ludlam in the next at-bat to push the lead to 4-0.
Tiare Jennings then hit a two-run home run for her fifth bomb of the season. On the next at-bat, true freshman Ella Parker hit a solo shot for her first collegiate home run.
The Sooners added one run in the fourth inning, but the damage was done. That third inning propelled the Sooners to an 8-0 run-rule victory on Sunday, wrapping up five straight wins at the Cowgirl Challenge to improve to 9-0 on the season.
OU surrendered just one hit with SJ Geurin earning the win in relief (0 hits, 0 runs and two strikeouts in 2.2 innings). Paytn Monticelli earned the start in the circle, surrendering one hit and recording three strikeouts in two innings.
Here's a look at notes from the Sooners' wins on Saturday and Sunday:
(A recap of OU's two wins on Friday can be found here).
Oklahoma 8, Lamar 0 (Saturday, five innings)
— Kinzie Hansen got things started with a solo home run to give the Sooners an early 1-0 lead. Jennings hit a solo shot of her own in the second inning, and Alyssa Brito scored another run after forcing a bases-loaded walk.
— Rylie Boone added two runs in the fourth inning with a single that scored Kassidi Pickering and Maya Bland.
— In the fifth inning, Jennings scored on an RBI from Alynah and Ludlam scored Jayda Coleman and Pickering with a single to secure a run-rule victory.
— True sophomore Kierston Deal struggled a bit last week to start the season, giving up seven hits and three runs in 2.2 innings. OU coach Patty Gasso chalked it up to early-season nerves.
That proved to be the case. Deal pitched all five innings, striking out 10 of the 18 batters she faced while surrendering just one hit and walking two batters.
— Pickering led the way with three runs and two hits in two at-bats. Coleman added two hits, while Ludlam, Jennings, Hansen and Boone each added one. The Sooners had eight hits and eight RBIs as a team.
Notably, Pickering started all five games of the tournament as she continues to earn a spot in the lineup.
Oklahoma 3, McNeese State (Saturday)
— The Sooners had no issues in their first matchup with McNeese on Friday, coasting to an 8-1 win. However, it was a slightly different story on Saturday.
Things looked good to start the game, when Ludlam hit a double that scored Brito. Ludlam was then scored on a single from Jennings to give OU an early 2-0 lead. But the Sooners didn't score for the next four innings.
— Cydney Sanders with a solo home run to centerfield to break the stalemate in the sixth inning.
— Karlie Keeney got the start in the circle, surrendering three hits and no runs in 3.0 innings. Geurin made her collegiate debut in relief, logging a strikeout and no hits in 0.2 innings.
Nicole May earned the win in relief, surrendering zero hits or runs while striking out five batters in 2.1 innings.
Next
The Sooners head to California next weekend for the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. They open the tournament against Mississippi State at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The tournament will be broadcast on Flo Softball.