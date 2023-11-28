The Sooners finished at No. 12 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, which were released on Tuesday. The Sooners are the third-highest ranked two-loss team, behind Penn State (No. 10) and Ole Miss (No. 11)

There's a lot of football still left to be played, but Oklahoma now has a clearer picture of where it stands.

The Sooners are joined in the CFP rankings by Texas (No. 7), Oklahoma State (No. 18) and Kansas State (No. 25). The Longhorns and the Cowboys play for the Big 12 Championship on Saturday.

Given where the Sooners currently sit in the rankings, they face quite an uphill climb to make a New Year's 6 bowl game. The Sooners would need to be ranked inside the top 11, but considering they are ranked behind Penn State and Ole Miss — neither team plays this weekend — it seems unlikely that they'd be able to jump any of the teams in front of them.

Several experts have projected the Sooners to land in the Alamo Bowl to play Arizona, which is currently ranked No. 15. The Sooners last played in the Alamo Bowl back in 2021, when they defeated Oregon 47-32 with interim coach Bob Stoops.

The Sooners finished the regular season with a 10-2 record in Brent Venables' second season, a significant improvement from the 6-7 mark they posted in 2022. The Sooners narrowly missed out on a spot in the Big 12 title game after Oklahoma State defeated BYU in overtime over the weekend.