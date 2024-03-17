With the Sooners leading Texas Tech 5-1 in the bottom of the sixth, the third baseman made an incredible grab for the third out. The grab stranded a runner on second and kept the Red Raiders from generating any momentum

In back-to-back plays, Alyssa Brito again showed why she's so instrumental to Oklahoma's success.

But she wasn't done yet. For good measure, she led off the seventh inning with a solo home run to left field, marking her second home run of the day. She finished the day with three hits, three RBIs and two runs.

That ended all pretense of a rally from Texas Tech, as the Sooners won 11-1 on Sunday to sweep the three-game series in Lubbock.

Those plays started a domino effect. The Sooners scored six total runs in the seventh inning, which was punctuated by an RBI single from Rylie Boone and a three-run home run from Tiare Jennings .

— Nicole May expectedly earned the start on Sunday. She gave up seven hits but struck out six batters, as the Sooners' defense routinely made great plays behind her. Karlie Keeney made her second appearance of the weekend as a relief pitcher on Sunday.

Through six conference games, Kelly Maxwell, Kierston Deal and May have each started two games. It appears the order of the Sooners' pitching staff is becoming more clear.

— In the first two games, Oklahoma jumped out to early, insurmountable leads. While RBI singles from Ella Parker and Cydney Sanders gave the Sooners a 2-0 lead in the first inning, Texas Tech responded with a run in the third inning to cut the lead to one. That score held until the Sooners added two runs in the fifth inning and one in the sixth.

— The mini slump for Jennings, who had recorded just two hits in six games coming into the weekend, appears to be over. She finished the weekend batting six for 10 at the plate and bombed three home runs.

— Kinzie Hansen notably missed on Sunday, marking her second-straight absence and fourth in the last five games. Hansen played briefly on Friday before being replaced by Riley Ludlam.

Ludlam logged one hit and was walked twice on Sunday.

— Texas Tech was one of the most explosive offenses in the country coming into the weekend, averaging over seven runs per game. The Sooners outscored them 40-3 across the three games.

— Alynah Torres got the starting nod at second base, giving her two starts in the three games against Texas Tech. She had one hit in two at-bats on Sunday.

Hodge, who started on Saturday, logged two hits and two runs.

— Next up: The Sooners (27-1, 6-0 Big 12) return home for a midweek game against UT Arlington at 6 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN+).