Sooners defense delivers final blow

The 23 points snaps a ridiculous streak of 65 games of scoring at least 27 points. It’s the lowest amount scored in an OU win since 20-17 vs. TCU in 2013. Yes, eight years ago.

The offense unable to find a rhythm, it was the defense that carried the day and ended the game with an emphatic statement in the 23-16 win vs. visiting Nebraska in the 50th Anniversary of The Game of the Century.

Especially ever since Lincoln Riley came to town after the 2014 season. But the beginning to 2021 has been flipping the script a bit, with another wrinkle thrown in Saturday.

Oklahoma fans have been conditioned to expect certain things no matter the circumstances when it comes to the Sooners offense.

Alex Grinch’s group was asked to make a play, make a stand, and they delivered. And head coach Lincoln Riley knows he can trust them in a pressure-packed moment.

“You just never know how these games are going to play out,” Riley said. “You’ve got to know your football team. You have to have a feel for how the game is playing, and you have to have confidence in the other sides of the ball, whether it’s offense, defense or special teams. All sides of the ball to do their part.

“Certainly, some of our decisions today were based on the flow of the game. Try like always to give us the best chance to win it. That’s what I got paid to make decisions on. We did it and our guys responded well.”

Nebraska took over at its own 17 yard line with 57 seconds left in the game, and all the Sooners did was sack Adrian Martinez twice and eliminated all chances of any drama or any late-game heroics.

No, it wasn’t the blowout a lot of fans were hoping for as the Sooners and Huskers renewed their once legendary rivalry, but OU is 3-0 heading into conference season.

The Huskers (2-2) came into the game averaging more than 500 yards of offense, but OU limited them to 384 yards.

“We really did take the challenge this week,” linebacker Nik Bonitto said. “I feel like our coaches put a great game plan together for us. It all came down to executing the call, and I feel like we did that today. That’s why we made big plays down the stretch.”

Bonitto can talk about execution. He was asked to be the spy on Martinez all afternoon and came up huge routinely.

Martinez has two touchdown runs of more than 70 yards this season but only managed 34 yards on 17 carries with a long of 10 yards the whole day.

Whatever Bonitto was asked to do. Rush, spy, bottom line, make a play. He finished with five tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss.

None of it came as a surprise to his teammates.

“Nik Bonitto is one of the best football players on the entire team, matter of fact the entire country,” cornerback D.J. Graham said. “He’s top two in the country, and that’s for a reason. He pretty much shut Adrian Martinez down. We knew coming in that he wanted to run the ball. That’s what he is successful at. You put a player like Nik spying Adrian Martinez, and it’s a different story, and he’s not going to be able to run around like that.”

It was a game where the defense had to bring a stellar effort as Spencer Rattler and the offense could never truly find a rhythm.

The Sooners never turned the ball over but also didn’t have a play go for more than 23 yards in the entire game.

Rattler finished 24 of 34 for 214 yards and accounting for two touchdowns, but it was a grind the entire way.

OU has been far from perfect, far from clean in beginning 3-0. In its two games vs. FBS opponents, the scoring margin is only 63-51.

But the message remains the same from Riley. Learning from a win is a heck of a lot easier to digest than a loss, even though the expectations so far have not met the reality.

“Proud of our guys. We’ve got a long, long, long ways to go as a football team,” Riley said. “There’s so much we can do better, but we found a way to win in a tough game that meant a lot to both schools and both fan bases. I hope our fans, former players, coaches, everybody that has been involved in this game, watched this game, been a fan of this game forever and ever is proud of our guys for finding a way to win. I certainly am.”