CINCINNATI, Ohio — There’s something distinct about this Oklahoma defense through four games. The Sooners are making critical plays when they need it most. In other words — it’s possible they’ll bend, but they’re certainly not breaking. Look no further than how they performed in Saturday’s 20-6 win over Cincinnati. Despite the Bearcats’ offense finding a rhythm at times, the Sooners’ defense simply wouldn’t let them capitalize. There were two key sequences that illustrated this. The first moment came midway through the second quarter with the Sooners leading 10-3. The Cincinnati offense drove down the field and eventually made it to the OU 24-yard line, but that’s when the Sooners’ defense stiffened up. The Sooners forced an incompletion on first down and then tackled running back Corey Kiner for a two-yard loss. On third down, Key Lawrence read Emory Jones perfectly and intercepted a pass in the end zone. That takeaway prevented the Bearcats from capitalizing on an eight-play, 49-yard drive. “Like (OU coach Brent Venables) says, they’re not in 'til they’re in,” OU linebacker Dasan McCullough said. “As long as we can keep fighting and keep points off the board, we do our job. So that’s just a bunch of wasted yardage, to get down there. Then they have to get it in. It feels great not allowing the offense into the end zone and holding them to field goals.”

The second moment came late in the second quarter. The Bearcats took advantage of a shanked punt from the Sooners, starting their possession around midfield before quickly marching to the OU 15-yard line. But Peyton Bowen made a huge play on third down, breaking up Jones’ pass to Braden Smith in the end zone. The Bearcats missed the field goal on fourth down, as the Sooners maintained their seven-point lead going into halftime. “We’ve talked about that all season when they get into the red zone,” OU linebacker Danny Stutsman said. “We can bend, but we’re not going to break.” Though the Sooners were effective at stifling Cincinnati’s momentum for most of the game, the Bearcats did find some success at times. They finished with 376 total yards and had five drives of eight plays or more, and they had two drives inside the red zone. However, the Sooners' rushing defense never allowed the Bearcats to fully find a rhythm. The Bearcats, who averaged nearly 240 rushing yards per game coming into Saturday, finished with just 141 yards on the ground. The Sooners are surrendering just 95 rushing yards per game this season, and it appears their run defense is becoming a source of strength. But the main difference on Saturday was the Sooners’ efficiency on third and fourth down. The Bearcats converted on just 3-of-15 (20%) third-down attempts and 1-of-4 fourth-down tries. The Bearcats were also held scoreless on both of their trips inside the red zone.