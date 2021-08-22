Sooners earn another 5-star pledge

There is still a lot of work to be done regarding the 2022 Oklahoma wide receiver class, but you don’t have to shake your head at the efforts or wonder what in the world is going on for the 2023 crop.

The Sooners hot streak continued with Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage five-star receiver Brandon Inniss announcing his commitment to the program Sunday afternoon.

Inniss is the No. 1-ranked receiver for the 2023 class and chose OU over finalists Alabama, Miami, Ohio State and Florida, among the many other offers he had.

On a week that began with OU losing a five-star receiver for the 2022 class in Luther Burden, the Sooners just keep on rolling with adding Inniss to what could become one of the greatest classes in OU history if things continue to fall the way they have for Lincoln Riley and company.

“Family,” said Inniss to Rivals.com Friday night about what the one school did to separate itself from the rest of the pack.

OU was in a good spot with Inniss in the spring, but everything changed two months ago following Inniss’ trip to the #ChampUBBQ. At the event, Inniss was able to spend time with childhood friend, top 50 overall prospect Treyaun Webb, and a couple of Los Alamitos (Calif.) High stars in quarterback Malachi Nelson and receiver Makai Lemon.

It’s not a shock or a coincidence that two months later, all four are now committed to OU, with Nelson (No. 2) and Inniss two of the top four overall prospects in the entire class.

The family factor was in full effect that weekend as alumni and NFL stars from all over the years and positions made their way back to Norman. Whatever questions OU had to answer for Inniss were checked off, and OU became the favorite and never took a step back.

With Lemon and Inniss locked down, OU is in a tremendous spot to land fellow Los Alamitos star receiver DeAndre Moore, but this time around there are strong ties to keep this bond together unlike what has unraveled for the former trio for 2022.

At 6-0 and 189 pounds and film to back up the ranking, Inniss has felt like one of the more polished top-tier high school receivers in a long time.

OU already had the No. 1-ranked 2023 class entering the weekend. The addition of Inniss just stretches that lead even more as the foundation continues to be built with a ridiculous six-member, all offense as of now, 2023 group.



