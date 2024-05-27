Skip Johnson and his Oklahoma baseball squad are headed to the NCAA tournament firing on all cylinders, and they're set to host a regional at L. Dale Mitchell Park for the first time since 2010.

On Monday morning, they found out what their regional field will look like, as ESPN's NCAA Baseball Championship Selection Special revealed the three foes that will visit Norman this weekend.

One of those opponents is a familiar one, as one of the spots in the Norman regional fell to Oral Roberts. The Golden Eagles will face off with the Sooners in the first round of regional play, with the winner of that contest advancing to face either UConn or Duke. Oklahoma and ORU played one midweek matchup in the regular season, a game that the Golden Eagles won 3-1.

Oral Roberts is fresh off a run to the College World Series last season, and secured the Summit League championship this past weekend despite posting a losing record in regular-season play. Meanwhile, Duke won the ACC title by hammering Florida State on Sunday, and UConn earned an at-large bid to the tournament with a 32-23 overall record.

Should the Sooners hold serve on their home turf, they'll be matched up in super regionals with the emergent winner of the Tallahassee regional bracket, hosted by No. 8 overall seed Florida State. The other teams that appear in FSU's regional field are Stetson, Alabama and UCF.

Oklahoma won the regular-season title in the Big 12, but fell to Oklahoma State in the conference title game on Saturday, which likely cost them a top-eight national seed. Nevertheless, the Sooners roll into tournament play as victors in 20 of their last 25 games. They also boast a shutdown arm at the top of the pitching rotation in Braden Davis, who tossed a four-hit shutout last Wednesday against TCU in the opening round of the Big 12 tournament. Davis is likely to get the call on Friday when Oklahoma hosts ORU.