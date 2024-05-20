With the regular season a thing of the past, Oklahoma (34-18) will enter the postseason as the No. 8 team in D1Baseball's top 25.

The regular season Big 12 Champions closed their season out on Friday against Cincinnati. In games one and two of the best-of-three series, the Sooners looked dominant as their pitching and offense combined to help them cruise to a pair of wins. As for game three, Oklahoma looked to be headed for a sweep after scoring the first six runs of the game, but they were unable to hold onto the lead, losing 10-6 after ten unanswered Cincinnati runs.

Despite the game three loss, Oklahoma still enters the postseason as one of the hottest teams in the country, as they have triumphed in 17 of their last 21 games.

Heading into the end-of-season conference tournament, Oklahoma is joined by Oklahoma State (No. 19) and Texas (No. 24) in the latest top 25.

Oklahoma's tournament run will begin on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. CST from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

