SAN ANTONIO, Texas — After the unexpected change at quarterback in Week 4 due to an ankle injury to Jayden de Laura, the Arizona offense has shocked the nation under redshirt-freshman quarterback Noah Fifita. Since taking the helm, Fifita has led the Wildcats to 37.2 points per game, which would rank 12th in the FBS over the course of the full season. Fifita was also awarded the Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year award.

Brent Venables and the Sooners will face a tall task as they try to slow down the potent Arizona offense in the Alamo Bowl on Thursday (8:15 p.m. CT, ESPN). While most teams are facing personnel issues due to opt-outs, that is not the case for the Wildcats’ offense. Arizona will be entering the game with their offense intact outside of All-Pac-12 First Team tackle Jordan Morgan, who opted out for the NFL Draft.

The presence that Fifita brings to the offense has not gone unnoticed by Venables.

“I think you've seen what the quarterback Fifita, what he can do. Special player. His instincts, his command, his decision making, his ability to improvise,” Venables said Wednesday. “He has great weapons. He helps them execute at a really, really high level, completing 74% of his passes, top five in the country. He's got a great presence to him.”







