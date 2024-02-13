Sooners fall behind, can't recover in loss at Baylor
It didn't take long after tipoff for Baylor to deploy an effective zone defense against Oklahoma. Despite struggles, the Sooners remained competitive in the first half, and a 3-pointer from Milos Uzan tied the game at 20-20 with 6:48 before halftime.
Fueled by four 3-pointers from Jayden Nunn, the Bears ended the half on a 20-7 run to take an 13-point lead into halftime. The Sooners never cut the lead to fewer than 12 points in the second half, and the Bears were able to coast to a 79-62 win.
It's the second-fewest points for the Sooners in a game this season.
The Sooners managed to finish the game shooting 47% (21-45) from the floor and 33% from 3, but they shot just 39% in the first half. Baylor's offense, meanwhile, was hot all night — they shot 55% from the floor and 53% from the 3-point line. Throw in the Sooners losing the turnover battle 12-5, which resulted in a 22-6 advantage for Baylor in points off turnover, and the Sooners were fighting an uphill battle the entire game.
With the loss, OU drops to 18-7 and 6-6 in Big 12 play.
Here's some notes from a tough night in Waco:
Notes
— The biggest story of the night is Rivaldo Soares, who appeared to turn his ankle late while driving to the rim late in the second half. Soares couldn't put weight on the ankle as he was helped to the locker room, and he didn't return. Soares had 17 points on five of six shooting with five rebounds prior to exiting.
Soares — who has averaged 8.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 56% shooting in conference play — has arguably been OU's most impactful player on both ends this season, particularly since late December.
Any kind of significant absence for Soares would be a difficult thing for the Sooners to have to manage.
— The Sooners were without backup big man John Hugley, who did not travel with the team due to a knee injury. Without Hugley, the Sooners were forced to turn to Luke Northweather.
It was a tough night for the freshman, who finished with two points, one rebound, one steal and one block in 16 minutes.
— It was a tough outing for the Sooners' back court of Milos Uzan (nine points, four assists, five turnovers) and Javian McCollum (nine points, four assists, one turnover). The Bears' zone limited their scoring opportunities, and they never found consistent ways to score.
— Sam Godwin finished with four points and four rebounds, and again struggled with foul trouble (four fouls). Oddly enough, he was the only Sooners to finish with a positive plus-minus (+2).
— Up next: The Sooners return home for a matchup with No. 6 Kansas (3 p.m. ESPN). The Jayhawks defeated the Sooners 78-66 in Lawrence last month.