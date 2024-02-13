It didn't take long after tipoff for Baylor to deploy an effective zone defense against Oklahoma. Despite struggles, the Sooners remained competitive in the first half, and a 3-pointer from Milos Uzan tied the game at 20-20 with 6:48 before halftime.

Fueled by four 3-pointers from Jayden Nunn, the Bears ended the half on a 20-7 run to take an 13-point lead into halftime. The Sooners never cut the lead to fewer than 12 points in the second half, and the Bears were able to coast to a 79-62 win.

It's the second-fewest points for the Sooners in a game this season.

The Sooners managed to finish the game shooting 47% (21-45) from the floor and 33% from 3, but they shot just 39% in the first half. Baylor's offense, meanwhile, was hot all night — they shot 55% from the floor and 53% from the 3-point line. Throw in the Sooners losing the turnover battle 12-5, which resulted in a 22-6 advantage for Baylor in points off turnover, and the Sooners were fighting an uphill battle the entire game.

With the loss, OU drops to 18-7 and 6-6 in Big 12 play.

Here's some notes from a tough night in Waco: