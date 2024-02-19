As a result, the Sooners are now on the outside looking in on the latest AP Top 25 rankings. The Sooners finished unranked, marking just their second absence in the poll since late November. They also didn't receive a vote to be in the poll.

The Sooners (18-8, 6-7 Big 12) began the week with a 79-62 loss over now-No. 11 Baylor in Waco, Texas, before returning home for matchup with now-No. 9 Kansas, a game they dropped 67-57 on Saturday despite leading by 11 points late in the first half.

Oklahoma knew last week would be arguably its toughest of the season, and that proved to be the case.

Despite being left outside the rankings, the Sooners are still in decent shape for the NCAA Tournament. Most projections still have them as a No. 7 or No. 8 seed. They're also ranked No. 38 in the NET rankings. However, they're facing a difficult five-game stretch to end the season, which includes road contests at No. 2 Houston and No. 6 Iowa State.

Fortunately for the Sooners, they head into a much-needed bye week. Their only game is Saturday's clash at Oklahoma State (3 p.m. ESPN2) in Stillwater to face a Cowboys team they defeated 66-62 in Norman earlier this month.

"We’re going to navigate the week," Moser said after Saturday's loss. "It’s our bye week and we’ve been playing every three days since Christmas, as everyone else has. So we’ve got to go on a mission. Gotta go on a mission to get better. Gotta go on a mission to get fresh and healthy. And tons to look forward to these final five games. And we want to get better this week. We had a really poor second half (today). A really poor second half. Shooting it. Taking care of it. Rebounding it. We’ve got to go on a mission this week to get fresh and get better.”

The bye week is also an opportunity for Rivaldo Soares and John Hugley to rest. Hugley, who suffered a knee injury against Oklahoma State, has missed the last two contests. Soares, who is averaging nearly 10 points and six rebounds per game in conference play, missed the Kansas game with an ankle injury.

“I felt like (the bye week) couldn’t come at a better time, honestly," OU guard Milos Uzan said.