LAWRENCE, Kansas — Despite a poor start, Oklahoma battled back and trailed by just one point at halftime. Just a minute into the second half, a layup from Otega Oweh gave the Sooners a 42-40 lead over Kansas. It appeared they could finally end their 31-year drought at Allen Fieldhouse. Instead, the Jayhawks quickly responded with three-straight baskets to regain the lead. The Sooners never recovered. They were outscored 38-24 after that brief lead — which included a stretch of over four minutes without a basket — as the Jayhawks strolled to a 78-66 win on Saturday. "In the first half I think we stuck together," OU guard Javian McCollum said. "I think we played better defense and our defense led to offense. We did a good job of doing that in the first half and then in the second half we kind of went away from what was working in the first half and then they went on a run. And I just think in the second half we’ve got to do a better job of coming together and calming down when teams go on runs." The loss drops the Sooners to 13-3 on the season and 1-2 in conference play. Here's a look at two takeaways and notes from the loss:

Sooners struggle in the second half

After a rough couple minutes to start the game, which saw the Jayhawks jump out to a 12-4 lead, the Sooners responded. They scored 37 points in the first half on 48% shooting (14 of 29) while only committing two turnovers over the final 16 minutes before halftime. But after that Oweh layup, things changed. The Sooners couldn't score — they shot just 10 of 31 from the floor in the second half — while the defense struggled, too. The Jayhawks scored 40 points in the second half, which included 10 of 11 from the free throw line. To top it off, the Jayhawks had just one turnover in the second half and two for the entire game compared to 11 for the Sooners. The Jayhawks won the points-off-turnovers battle 11-2. "I thought we were doing some good things defensively in the first half to claw back in, and we just didn't do that in the second half," Moser said. "It's a credit to them. They're super efficient in their strengths. They took care of the ball. I would've liked to have been more aggressive to do some things to cause more turnovers, but they didn't. It started with their defense. We didn't get stops, they executed and took care of the ball." "We couldn't run because we weren't getting stops," OU coach Porter Moser said. "We have a thing called 'gaps' where it's three stops in a row. If we have seven gaps in a game, we're usually winning (according to the) percentage. We had zero gaps i the second half. We didn't have one time (where we got) three stops in a row. You're not gonna beat Kansas doing that. You're not gonna beat a lot of teams doing that.

Hunter Dickenson dominates on both ends

The 7-foot-2 big man proved too much for the Sooners. Offensively, he routinely attacked the Sooners' big men in the post. Defensively, he deterred OU's guards from getting to the rim — the Jayhawks outscored the Sooners 46 to 26 in the paint. Dickenson, a fifth-year senior, led both teams in points (24), rebounds (14) and blocks (5). "He’s a load," Moser said. "He’s a great player. That’s why he is who he is." The Jayhawks also got 15 points and 10 rebounds from KJ Adams Jr. The Sooners as a team finished with 3 blocks and zero steals.

Notes