NORMAN — Even through the relative ups and downs in the regular season, Oklahoma's always had a certain confidence.

When the lights are at their brightest, they can always rise to the occasion. That was fully on display in last week's Big 12 Tournament.

The back-to-back-to-back national champions entered the tournament with more questions than usual. The Sooners had ended the regular season by dropping a home series against Oklahoma State, and they were outscored 12-5 in the two losses. The offense lacked explosiveness, and the pitching staff struggled to corral the Cowgirls' offense.

They quickly showed they were ready for the pressure.

The Sooners easily defeated Kansas and BYU before meeting No.1-seeded Texas in the Big 12 Championship. They avenged their series loss last month in Austin, beating the Longhorns 5-1 with timely hits and stellar pitching from Kelly Maxwell and Nicole May. The game ended the Longhorns' 12-game streak of holding opponents to four runs or fewer, and the Sooners outscored their three opponents 28-4.

It was the exact type of dominance the Sooners (47-6) were needing as they prepare for the NCAA Tournament.

"I think we definitely needed to feel that," OU coach Patty Gasso said Wednesday. "I think we're over some of those bumps. Now, we're getting to a place where your season could be over from this point on. Any weekend. So, how badly do you want to keep playing? How badly do you want to tow the line with your girls and go where you want to go. It's hot, it's humid. There's just no excuses now for anybody. You can't make excuses. You've got to own it, you've got to find solutions to things that aren't working and find the solution fast.

"So, that's where we're at. I think they all know it and we're going to put our best out there."

Most importantly, the tournament was an opportunity for the Sooners rediscover their identity. While the Sooners still made it through the regular season with relative ease, there were some uncharacteristic struggles.

"I think the Big 12 just allowed us — again, I keep saying it — (to just play) free and I think you can actually see that when we're playing now," OU senior Tiare Jennings said. "Before, you (could see us in) more tense situations, just not being us. But the Big 12 tournament really, really felt really good just all the way around. But even just the locker room and everything is so much more light and fun and being around everybody. But it's definitely a good turnaround."

That's a good sign for the Sooners heading into this weekend.

The Sooners, who were selected as the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, host Cleveland State (22-24), Boston University (52-4-1) and Oregon (28-19) this weekend for the Norman Regional. Boston and Oregon play at 4:30 p.m. Friday to open the tournament before the Sooners take the field against Cleveland State at 7 p.m. (ESPNU).

If they advance, the Sooners would host a super regional and take on the winner of the Tallahassee Regional, hosted by No. 15-seeded Florida State.

Boston University could present the toughest challenge for the Sooners this weekend. The Terriers, who won the Patriot League, haven't played the toughest schedule, but they boast the best ERA (1.26) in all of college softball while also sporting an offense that ranks 21st nationally in runs per game (6.04).

"They haven’t played the same kind of schedules as us but at the same time when you find ways to win and you win, you feel like you can do it against anybody," Gasso said. "So you can’t overlook them. They’ve got one of the better pitchers in the country on their team right now and they’re finding — their offense is showing. They’re a good defense, so they’re really good."

If the Sooners have learned anything this season, they're being careful not to overlook any team.

"If you’re not good enough you’re going home, bottom line," Gasso said. "And if you overlook anybody you’re going home. So we’re going to have to really bow up, be ready, be at our best. Ahead or behind keep playing, grinding. Pitchers need to be on. We better minimize walks, keep the ball in the yard. All of those things are really important."

After some highs and lows in the regular season, the Sooners are confident they enter the postseason with momentum as they officially begin their quest for a fourth-straight championship.

For them, Friday is a clean slate.

"I think coach talks about how there's three chapters to each season," Maxwell said. "You have the preseason, the conference and postseason. And I think we all just have a new start. So we're back on page one."